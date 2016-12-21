Janoris Jenkins and Jonathan Casillas Questionable

DECEMBER 21, 2016 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) and safety Nat Berhe (concussion) have officially been ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back) and linebacker Jonathan Casillas (knee) are “questionable” for the game.

Janoris Jenkins is listed as questionable for #NYGvsPHI. I'm told Jackrabbit is a gametime decision. Coming up at 4pm on @nflnetwork. — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) December 21, 2016

Defensive end Owagmagbe Odighizuwa (knee), linebacker Keenan Robinson (shoulder), offensive lineman Will Beatty (lower leg), offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse (shoulder), and long snapper Zak DeOssie (hamstring) are “probable” for the game.

BRAD WING NAMED “NFC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK” AGAIN…

For the second week in a row, New York Giants punter Brad Wing has been named the “NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.” Against the Detroit Lions, Wing punted seven times, averaging 42.6 yards per punt (41.0 yards net) despite a partially-blocked punt that only traveled 18 yards. In addition, for the second week in a row, two of his punts were downed inside the 5-yard line. Detroit totaled just 11 punt return yards on four punt returns.

Wing is the first Giants player to win back-to-back “NFC Special Teams Player of the Week” awards since they were instituted in 1984. This is the third time a Giants player has won the award this year, with CB Janoris Jenkins earning the honors against the New Orleans Saints for his 65-yard touchdown return of a blocked field goal.

GIANTS.COM Q&A WITH BEN MCADOO…

The McAdoo Report: Short Week Strategy by Michael Eisen of Giants.com

NOTES…

The New York Giants are averaging 81.2 yards per game. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that is their lowest figure since they averaged 76.9 yards on the ground in 1945.

The Giants have not had an individual 100-yard rusher this year. They last played an entire season without a 100-yard rusher in 1996.

The Giants are one of five teams that has yet to score 30 points in a game this season (joining Chicago, Cleveland, Houston, and San Francisco).

The Giants are allowing 17.9 points a game, the fewest they’ve given up since 2002, when their opponents scored 17.4 points-per-game.

Giants opponents have scored touchdowns on a league-low 40 percent of their trips inside the 20-yard line (16-of-40). That is their best defensive red zone performance since 2001, when they gave up touchdowns 37 percent of the time.

QB Eli Manning will play in his 200th regular-season game for the Giants on Thursday (and make his 198th consecutive start). He will become the fourth player in franchise history to play at least 200 games, following DE Michael Strahan (216), TE Howard Cross (207), and DE George Martin (201).

