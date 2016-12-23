PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 24 – NEW YORK GIANTS 19…

The New York Giants had a chance to clinch a playoff spot for the first time in five years on Thursday night, but they failed by falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-19 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With the loss, the Giants fell to 10-5 and the Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East division title. The Giants can still earn a playoff spot this weekend if one of the following four teams lose: Detroit, Atlanta, Green Bay, or Tampa Bay.

The Giants out-gained the Eagles in first downs (24 to 15), total net yards (470 to 286), net yards passing (356 to 168), and time of possession (34:04 to 25:56). But the Giants lost the turnover battle 3-to-1 and finished 1-of-5 in the red zone.

The game started off very poorly for New York. After the Giants went three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, the Eagles drove 78 yards in seven plays to go up 7-0 on a 25-yard touchdown run by halfback Darren Sproles. On the Giants ensuing possession, quarterback Eli Manning was picked off by safety Malcolm Jenkins, who returned the interception 34 yards four a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

After both teams exchanged punts, the Giants finally got on the board after a 12-play, 80-yard drive ended with a 35-yard field goal by place kicker Robbie Gould. The Giants got the ball right back after an interception by cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie at the Giants 38-yard line, but New York went three-and-out. After a three-and-out by the Eagles, the Giants drove 39 yards in nine plays to set up another 35-yard field goal by Gould to cut the Eagles advantage to 14-6.

Philadelphia responded with a 5-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 40-yard touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Carson Wentz to wide receiver Nelson Agholor. The Eagles now led 21-6. The Giants cut into that lead by driving 84 yards in 12 plays with Manning hitting wide receiver Sterling Shepard for the Giants only touchdown of the game. At the half, the Eagles led 21-13.

The Eagles went three-and-out to start the second half. The Giants then mounted a 10-play, 56-yard drive that ended for the third time in the red zone with a field goal, this time from 29 yards out. Philadelphia then drove 74 yards to the Giants 1-yard line, but the Giants defense held on 4th-and-goal late in the 3rd quarter. However, the Giants turned the ball over right back to the Eagles when Manning was intercepted at the Eagles 44-yard line. Philadelphia converted that field position into their final points of the contest by driving 33 yards in seven plays to set up a 41-yard field goal.

New York blew several chances in the 4th quarter to win the game. On the ensuing possession, the Giants drove 52 yards in 10 plays to set up a 41-yard field goal by goal and cut the lead to 24-19 with 5:17 to play. After a three-and-out by the Eagles, the Giants drove from their own 27-yard line to the Eagles 32-yard line. At the 2-minute warning, right guard John Jerry was penalized for a false start on 4th-and-1. Manning’s 4th-and-6 pass fell incomplete. However, the Eagles only ran 17 seconds off of the clock and were forced to punt with 1:37 to play. New York did drive from their 15-yard line to the Eagles 34-yard line with 25 seconds left to go. But after two incomplete passes, Manning’s final pass was intercepted at the 11-yard line. Game over.

Offensively, Eli Manning struggled. He finished the night 38-of-63 for 356 yards, 1 touchdown, and 3 interceptions. His leading receivers were wide receivers Odell Beckham (11 catches for 150 yards), Victor Cruz (8 catches for 84 yards), and Sterling Shepard (7 catches for 61 yards and a touchdown). Running back Paul Perkins carried the ball 15 times for 68 yards and running back Rashad Jennings 9 times for 44 yards.

Defensively, the Eagles were held to 286 total net yards, including a paltry 168 yards passing. But Philadelphia did gain 118 yards rushing. New York did not accrue any sacks and only three quarterback hits.

Inactive for the game were cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back), defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle), safety Nat Berhe (concussion), linebacker Ishaq Williams, running back George Winn, wide receiver Tavarres King, and offensive tackle Will Beatty.

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison injured his knee but returned to the game.

