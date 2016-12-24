NEW YORK GIANTS MAKE THE PLAYOFFS…

With the New Orleans Saints defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24 on Saturday, the 10-5 New York Giants have officially made the playoffs. The Giants will be the NFC’s 5th seed Wild Card team. This is the first time the Giants have been in the playoffs since 2011, when the team won its eighth NFL Championship.

It remains to be determined who the Giants will play on Wild Card weekend on January 7th-8th. The primary candidates are the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, and Seattle Seahawks. The Giants would be the road team. While the Giants were 7-1 at home this season, they are currently 3-4 on the road.

The results of the Giants’ regular-season finale against the Washington Redskins are now meaningless from a post-season seeding perspective. The Giants are locked into the 5th seed in the NFC.

This will be the Giants’ 32nd postseason appearance, tying them with the Dallas Cowboys, who won the NFC East, for the most in NFL history. The Packers will also participate in their 32nd postseason should they qualify.

Ben McAdoo is the fourth coach in Giants’ history to lead the team to the playoffs in his first season, joining Allie Sherman (1961), Dan Reeves (1993), and Jim Fassel (1997).

