2017 NFL Draft Prospects: December 28, 2016 Bowl Games

by BigBlueInteractive.com Contributor Sy’56

PITTSBURGH

#53 OG Dorian Johnson – 6’5/315

Fourth year senior and my top rated guard in this class. I think he will end up with a 1st round grade, near top 20 overall. Johnson has steadily improved since last year and is now the rare combination of power and movement ability. He was the only guard I saw all year that consistently won the battles with the Clemson defensive tackles. That really left an impression on me. Despite his lengthy frame, he bends and gets under guys exceptionally well and displays the consistent technique you want to see. NFL-ready guard day one.

#69 OT Adam Bisnowaty – 6’6/305

Fifth year senior and another four year starter. He’s had a few minor injuries throughout his career but nothing that should really impact his final grade. The two time All-ACC left tackle is considered the top blind side protector by some. Really smooth athlete in pass protection that has an easy time staying balanced and quick. He has the ideal frame and footwork that will get a coach excited. The one thing that always popped up when I scouted him was a lack of finishing power. He has a hard time locking guys up and won’t get much of a push as a run blocker. More of a finesse blocker at this point. This LT group is very up in their air but Bisnowaty will likely finish in the top 3 of this group and be drafted in the first round.

*#23 RB James Conner – 6’2/235

Fourth year junior. Well documented story here. Led the team in rushing as a freshman in 2013 before earning All America honors in 2014 where he rushed for 1,765 yards and 26 TDs. He tore his MCL early in 2016 and was soon after diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma. He was declared cancer free in May 2016 and was the team’s starting RB week one of this season. On the field, he proved his talent is still among the best in the nation, earning 1st Team All ACC and declaring early for the draft. Conner is a bruiser that can bully tacklers up and down the field. There is more wiggle to his hips than you would think and he showed excellent hands this season. Conner is a complete back that will be a factor in the league right away. He can be a day 2 pick for sure.

#4 QB Nathan Peterman – 6’2/224

Fifth year senior that started off at Tennessee. Starting QB for Pittsburgh in 2015 and 2016. There is something to this kid that I really like. He shined the most against their toughest opponents. He has made some big time throws in big time moments in their wins against top 10 opponents. Peterman is tough, smart, and athletic. He can anticipate and read defenses well. He is coming from an NFL-style offense. There are several check marks next to his name and I think he can be had in the middle of the draft.

#83 TE Scott Orndorff – 6’5/255

Fourth year senior that had 23 career receptions entering 2016. Wasn’t really on my radar until I saw him against Clemson (9 catches-128 yards-2 TDs). This kid has the frame and ball skills that can get a coach excited. He averaged almost 17 yards per catch this year. He isn’t a plus blocker but a team looking for a TE to develop in the passing game, he’s on their radar. Late rounder.

#5 DE Ejuan Price – 6’0/255

6th year senior that missed two separate seasons with chest/pectoral injuries. Almost missed half a season with a back injury. Price is not your typical edge rushing prospect. He lacks length and doesn’t have that top tier explosion from his stance. What makes him stand out, however, is the top-tier technique and attention to detail. He understands how to use his low center of gravity and leg strength to get under and control blockers. Very effective use of his hands. Price has 23.5 sacks and 40 TFL over the past two seasons. He reminds me of James Harrison with the way he simply overpowers blockers, collapsing the pocket on one play and beating them to the edge on the next. I think he has an outside shot at getting his name called towards the end of day 2.

Other Notables:

#38 CB Ryan Lewis – 6’0/200

#47 LB Matt Galambos – 6’2/245

NORTHWESTERN

#80 WR Austin Carr – 6’1/200

Fifth year senior. Exploded in 2016, leading the Big 10 in receiving by a wide margin. If you’re looking for a guy to be labeled as the best slot WR in this class, Carr may be it. He wasn’t on y radar until just a few weeks ago but the more I see, the more I like. He is a very explosive route runner, meaning he can get in and out of breaks quicker than anyone can cover and his immediate speed after the catch is noteworthy. Carr is a very consistent presence that runs the entire route tree and will surprise you deep if you try to jump his short routes. If he can test well in workouts, he could sneak in to round 3.

*#1 LB Anthony Walker – 6’1/245

Fourth year junior. Broke out in 2015, earning All American honors after finishing fourth in the country with 21.5 TFL. He’s played the weak side and middle spots for that defense. I’ve seen him a handful of times now and I don’t see the dynamic playmaker his numbers would lead you to believe. He is pretty stiff when changing direction and won’t chase many guys down from behind. I see an NFL caliber player here but not someone that should come out early. If he does come out, I see a 3-4 ILB type that gets taken early day 3.

*#16 S Godwin Igwebuike – 6’0/205

Fourth year junior that hasn’t declared yet. Led the team in tackles and pass break ups. I’ve only put the microscope on him twice this year and if he comes out, I’ll have to get another two or three games of his on tape. From what I see, thee is potential here to be one of the top safeties in this class. He has cornerback-type hips and feet. Very fluid and balanced. Minimal wasted motion. He flies all over the field and shows good tackling ability and a physical nature. I question his deep speed and range in coverage but if he comes out, I’ll get that extra work in. Mid rounder with potential to be more.

Other Notables:

#76 OT Eric Olson – 6’6/305

#7 DE Ifeadi Odenigbo – 6’3/265

WEST VIRGINIA

*#1 WR Shelton Gibson – 6’0/198

Undeclared junior. I would think he won’t come out but he did lead the nation with 23.2 yards per catch in an offensive scheme that isn’t exactly designed on a lot of downfield passing. Gibson shows efficient movement as a route runner and is further along than most WRs that come from these spread attacks. I don’t like hoe he double catches a lot of balls and he doesn’t have the speed you would think by looking at his numbers. As of now I see a mid rounder at best if he comes out.

#65 C Tyler Orlosky – 6’4/296

Fifth year senior, three year starter and two-year team captain. Leader of the offensive line. Power-based blocker with heavy hands and a strong upper body. He can overpower linebackers and anchor against defensive tackles. Sub-par mover in space that is late to react to quick stunts and rush moves. Wasn’t responsible for sustaining blocks in such a quick passing game. Struggles to consistently play with leverage and foot speed. Late rounder but I think he gets drafted.

#7 RB Rushel Shell – 5’10/225

Fifth year senior that started off at Pittsburgh. Was a top tier recruit out of high school who had some maturity issues early on in his career. Nothing major. He’s constantly be the guy that was about to break out, but never quite did. Part of that reason has been the abundance of talent at RB for West Virginia that has caused him to split much of the action. A nagging ankle injury this season didn’t help Shell is likely a late round pick but one of those guys that could not surprisingly come in to the league and rush for 800+ yards in year one. He is very strong, low to the ground, and quick in a phone booth. He can break a lot of tackles. Someone is going to see that in him and want him in their backfield.

#13 S Rasul Douglas – 6’2/203

Fourth year senior and former JUCO transfer. Got in to the starting lineup this season and shined in a versatile DB role. Douglas played a lot of CB for West Virginia, showing the ability to turn his hips and run with downfield speed. His ball skills are among the best in the Big 12 and his nation-leading 8 interceptions are sure to turn some heads. He projects as a versatile backup DB that can be a vital nickel/dime package guy. 5th/6th round.

Other Notables:

#57 OG Adam Pankey – 6’5/316

#6 WR Daikel Shorts – 6’1/202

#97 DE Noble Nwachukwu – 6’2/275

#95 DT Christian Brown – 6’2/305

MIAMI

*#86 TE David Njoku – 6’4/245

Third year sophomore that, if he comes out, will likely finish as my top overall TE in a talented group. He may end up with a higher grade than what I gave Hunter Henry a year ago. Njoku is a physical specimen that has shown dominant traits as a blocker and receiver. He gets up the seam as quick as anyone from the line, can make special moves after the catch combined with agility and power, and shows uncanny instincts when running option routes against zone coverage. He is a smart kid with a ceiling as high as any TE we have seen lately. 1st rounder on my board if he comes out.

*#15 QB Brad Kaaya – 6’4/215

True junior that is now the all time career passing yards leader in the storied program. His intentions for the draft have not yet been declared, but many think he’s coming out. He’s essentially the same kid we saw in 2015, which isn’t a good sign of you ask me. I don’ see it with him. I don’t like his arm and I’m not sold he will be able to handle the size and speed of the NFL. He looks frail to me in the way I have always felt about Sam Bradford. A lot of people like this kid, though. He is in the running for a first rounder if he comes out.

#3 WR Stacy Coley – 6’1/195

Fourth year senior that has put together a nice career. Capped his career off with 9 TDs. Coley is the top speed threat on this offense but he just didn’t get the looks he probably deserved. Kaaya struggled to throw the deep ball well and the offensive line was very inconsistent. Coley is likely a day three guy that will be pro-ready right away. He’s a guy that could factor earlier than many drafted before him.

#63 OG Danny Isidora – 6’4/305

Redshirt in 2012, missed most of 2013 with a foot injury. He’s started every game since and is one of the team’s leaders. Isidora is the guy you want inside when your team needs a yard or two. He can get a consistent push forward in the trenches and works through the whistle. He doesn’t look pretty as a pass blocker but you rarely see him get beat. I’m not sure he is a year one starter in the league, but I consider him an eventual one. Looking forward to seeing him at the Senior Bowl.

*#2 RB Joseph Yearby – 5’9/200

Junior that hasn’t declared yet but it sounds like he will for financial reasons. He was supposed to be the even, if not better replacement of Duke Johnson but he never quite ran away with the role. He is a solid all around back but doesn’t stand out anywhere. His quick adjustments at the point of attack can free himself of traffic but he doesn’t get away from defenders in space. Limited size and athletic ability. He can be a backup somewhere with the hope he reaches the potential that people think he once had.

#29 CB Corn Elder – 5’10/180

Fourth year senior that was considered one of the best two way recruits coming out of high school. Settled in at CB in his first year at Miami. I would say Elder, since halfway through the 2015 season, Elder has been one of the better CBs in the ACC. He has good length for his frame and shows the deep speed to run with anyone, and I mean anyone. His power presence is limited and he gives too much cushion underneath, but I think his style of play fits in well to the league. His speed may be elite. 4th-5th rounder and we will see him at the Senior Bowl.

#26 S Rayshawn Jenkins – 6’2/210

Fifth year senior. Missed 204 with a back injury but has had two healthy seasons since. Jenkins is a three year starter that has been productive across the board. He is a plus tackler with good instincts in coverage. He doesn’t have the kind of speed to factor in cover 2 or to stick with speed downfield, but in a role where he can play downhill, he can be a factor. 5th-6th rounder that will also play at the Senior Bowl.

Other Notables:

#6 S Jamal Carter – 6’1/215

INDIANA

#67 OG Dan Feeney – 6’4/310

Fifth year senior, four year starter. Missed 2013 with a foot injury. Two time All American and considered by many to be the top guard in the draft. He missed some time in 2016 with a concussion and was also forced to play some left tackle because of injuries to their OL. Feeney hasn’t left the best impression on me yet. He is solid, yes. Top 75 pick, yes. But I see holes in his movement as a pass blocker and he doesn’t overpower anyone as a run blocker. His post-engagement with defenders is off and on. I can see the upside of a starter here but nothing I would touch in round 1, maybe not round 2.

Other Notables:

#4 WR Ricky Jones – 5’10/185

#87 Mitchell Paige – 5’7/180

#93 DT Ralph Green III – 6’5/305

UTAH

*#72 OT Garett Bolles – 6’5/300

Played just one year at Utah after being the top JUCO recruit last year. He showed enough to warrant being labeled a potential top 10 pick in my opinion. He has everything you want out of left tackle prospect. Length, feet, power, strength, finesse, and body control. Bolles had a very tough upbringing that included some legal and drug issues. He’s been out of trouble for years though. As of now, Bolles is the most impressive left tackle I’ve seen eligible for this class.

#28 RB Joseph Williams – 5’11/205

One of the more interesting stories in college football. His career began in 2012 at Connecticut, but he didn’t last long there and went the junior college route. He signed with Utah in 2015 to back up, and eventually replace, Devontae Booker. Things weren’t going well early this year and he abruptly retired after 2 games. Fast forward a month and Williams was back and taking the country by storm. He rushed for 332 yards/4 TDs against UCLA on October 22. Williams might be the fastest RB in this class. He is more of a straight line guy that a quickness based back which will worry some, but this kind of ability can’t go overlooked. If he can check mark the concerns off the field, he is a sleeper to end up in the second day of the draft.

#54 OG Isaac Asiata – 6’3/320

Fifth year senior. Will turn 25 at the end of his rookie season. Brother of Vikings RB Matt Asiata. Has started games all four years of his career. Will play inside in the NFL but has seen time at RT. Shows really good short area burst and power. Can overwhelm defenders at the point of attack and drive them out of a play. Slow feet in pass protection and struggles to factor in space against linebackers. Not a fit for every scheme but he can handle the size and power of the NFL right away. He will put on a show at the combine with the bench press and he is going to be featured at the Senior Bowl.

#12 WR Tim Patrick – 6’5/210

Has had a long road to where he is now. Will turn 24 during his rookie season. Started off at junior college where he starred in both football and basketball. Signed with Utah in 2014 but has missed 17 games in his three years with different injuries, including 4 in 2016. Still led the team in receiving, catches, and touchdowns. He is long and lean with good start up speed. Has the tools and rare height to go with it that will get him extra looks from scouts. Injuries aside, Patrick could be an early day 3 guy based on upside and potential.

*#93 DT Lowell Lotulelei – 6’2/310

Undeclared junior but all signs are pointing towards him coming out. Brother to Panthers star DT Star. Following a very similar path to the NFL. You have to watch a few games to truly appreciate Lotulelei and all he can do for a defense. He is such a strong presence inside that demands double teams and eats up space. He won’t make a ton of plays but he can get his hat in there when the opportunity arises. Borderline first round pick here.

*20 S Marcus Williams – 6’0/195

Third year junior that hasn’t declared yet but will likely turn pro after this game. Williams is a smart, versatile defender with 10 career interceptions. He doesn’t make a he impact against the run but he is more than physical enough and won’t hesitate to get after a downhill running back. Williams may be one of the best athletes at the position in this class if he comes out and his intangibles are top tier. If he comes out, we are looking at a day 2 pick here.

#49 DE Hunter Dimick – 6’3/272

Fifth year senior. After an shoulder-injury filled 205, Dimick came back strong in 2016. He was third in the nation in both TFL and sacks (21.5 and 14.5). He is a high energy, overly aggressive player that doesn’t turn off. Dimick lacks the tools you look for in an edge rusher. He isn’t explosive, he is tight hipped, and he won’t turn the edge without losing momentum. He will have a hard time adjusting to NFL pass blockers but his production and motor cannot be ignored. Day three prospect here that will have an uphill fight on his hands.

Other Notables:

#16 WR Cory Butler-Byrd – 5’10/180

#52 OT Sam Tevi – 6’5/305

#50 OLB Pita Taumoepenu – 6’1/245

#29 CB Reginald Porter – 5’11/185

#14 CB Brian Allen – 6’3/205

#39 K Andy Phillips – 5’11/210

TEXAS A&M

#11 WR Josh Reynolds – 6’4/195

Fourth year senior that spent his first year in junior college. From week one I have been drawn to the length and movement of Reynolds. He is a long strider that can get behind a defense but also has the agility and balance to make sharp cuts in and out of his breaks. He’s been a big play receiver every year of his career and I don’t think his name is mentioned enough when discussing the top pass catchers in the class.

#65 OT Avery Gennesy – 6’5/305

Fifth year senior and two year starter. Spent two seasons in junior college. Bruiser-type that may need to move inside at the next level. Just doesn’t have the hands/feet combo that a player needs outside. He has a thick, powerful base and a solid first step that could be better suited at guard. 4th/5th

*#15 DE Myles Garrett – 6’5/270

Third year junior that is the favorite to be the top overall player in this draft class. Have to think he will be the #1 pick in May. He is a better prospect that former Aggie Von Miller was at this stage. Forget about the lack of production in 2016, he rarely saw plays where he wasn’t double or triple teamed. This is the kind of edge rusher that doesn’t come around often. He has it all.

#14 S Justin Evans – 6’1/200

Fourth year senior that spent two seasons in junior college. Started in both of his years with the Aggies. Also adds value as a solid kick returner. Very good speed in space and plays physical enough to be a multi-threat. Might be a little slight-framed for his style of play, so he will need to bulk up a bit. Very good reaction and hip movement. Reacts well in man coverage and should be able to play multiple roles. He’ll be at the Senior Bowl and could be a late day 2 guy.

#10 DE Daehson Hall – 6’6/260

If you saw Garrett and Hall line up pre-snap, you’d think you were looking at an NFL defensive line. Hall has measurables that coaches dream about. Garrett rightfully gets the publicity, but Hall can be a highly regarded edge guy himself. He has a consistent motor, plays with good technique, and will finish plays with violence. Hall will also be at the Senior Bowl and will likely be a day 2 pick.

#33 LB Shaan Washington – 6’3/240

Fourth year senior. Has been a tackle machine over the past three years. Really physical bruiser that showed more range in 2016 than he did last season. Not sure he is quite the athlete you want out there on every down, however. Could be a solid 2 down thumper and special teamer 6th/7th rounder.

Other Notables:

#8 QB Trevor Knight – 6’1/215

#72 OG Jermaine Eluemunor – 6’4/315

#31 LB Claude George – 6’2/240

KANSAS STATE

#75 DE Jordan Willis – 6’5/258

Three year starter. Really nice frame here with plenty of groom for growth. Physical, hard working, aggressive player that will pursue the action all over the field. Shows good initial movement with plenty of knee bend and power. Uses his hands well. Doesn’t have that elite burst around the edge but he is quick enough to keep a blocker honest. He will need to get stronger and continue to improve his technique for him to factor. Potential is high here. 3rd/4th rounder.

#22 S Dante Barnett – 6’1/194

Fifth year senior that received a medical hardship redshirt in 2015 after suffering an early season shoulder injury. Came back strong in 2016 proving he can still play his versatile safety role. Very good near the line of scrimmage. May not ave the speed to be in deep coverage by himself but he has the look of a special teams ace and solid backup. 5th/6th rounder.

Other Notables:

#6 WR Deonte Burton – 6’2/209

#52 LB Charmeachealle Moore – 6’0/228