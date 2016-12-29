2017 NFL Draft Prospects: December 29, 2016 Bowl Games

by BigBlueInteractive.com Contributor Sy’56

SOUTH FLORIDA

#87 WR Rodney Adams – 6’1/190

One of my favorite under the radar WRs in this class. Such and explosive change of direction guy who can get in and out of breaks with the best in this class. Plus ball skills in traffic, can get up over DBs and win a lot of one on one situations. He is on the skinny side and will struggle with physical CBs here and there. I would love to see this guy in a real offense with real talent around him. Day three guy I would take a flier on.

Other Notables:

#57 LB Nigel Harris – 6’0/231

#36 S Nate Godwin – 5’10/205

SOUTH CAROLINA

#74 OT Mason Zandi – 6’9/314

Fifth year senior who moved from RT to LT in 2016. I think his future will need to be at RT in the pros. Doesn’t have the feet and too easily gets beat on double moves inside to be trusted on a QB’s blind side. Zandi has elite-level length with good enough hand power to initially control pass rushers. He has some impressive tape against the nation’s top edge rushers. I don’t see starter potential here but he can make a roster. Day three guy.

#5 DE Darius English – 6’6/245

Fifth year senior. Has been the team’s top pass rusher over the past 2-3 years and finished 2016 with 9 sacks. He is very think and lacks power presence. Late round developmental type prospect. Tools are there but he is a ways away from being an NFL pass rusher.

Other Notables:

#11 LB DJ Holloman – 6’2/230

*************************************************

ARKANSAS

#83 TE Jeremy Sprinkle – 6’6/256

Fifth year senior who has the tools and potential to get anyone excited. His upside is through the roof, arguably higher than last year’s TE Hunter Henry. A guy with this kind of height and length combined with the ball skills and aggressive nature is rare. He caught a lot of balls on the move in traffic over the past two years and his long strides in space could make him a dangerous weapon up the seam and after the catch. I’m not sure he can grab a first round grade but he’ll be close. He needs to show more ability as a blocker and needs to strengthen his lower body. If he can, we are talking about a starter with Pro Bowl potential.

#70 OT Dan Skipper – 6’10/319

Fourth year senior who has been starting since his freshman season. Has experience at guard and tackle. Plays on the left side for Arkansas, may need to make a move to RT in the pros. With this kind of length, his lack of foot speed can be somewhat looked past. He doesn’t always look great out there but he is a very reliable presence in the trenches. Works hard, finishes blocks, very aware. He is also a weapon on special teams as a field goal defender. He’s blocked a handful over his career. I see a 3rd/4th rounder here.

#80 WR Drew Morgan – 6’0/193

Came out of nowhere to lead the team in catches and receiving yards in 2015, repeated that in 2016. He’s as tough as they come in traffic and after the catch. Plays WR as if he we a LB running with the ball. He turned in to the most reliable 3rd down threat on that offense. He won’t outrun anyone but he can get himself open and shows very good ball skills. Could be a nice slot prospect in the NFL. 5th-6th rounder.

#51 LB Brooks Ellis – 6’2/245

Fourth year senior and three year starter. Team leader in tackles in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Really smart, instinctive linebacker who can think his way to tackles. Might be be the most gifted athlete but his initial movement and positioning can make up for it. Excellent tackler in space. Hits hard, takes on blocks well. On-field general for the defense type but he may not be a three down guy in the NFL. 4th/5th rounder who will be limited, but reliable.

#29 CB Jared Collins – 5’11/173

Fourth year senior who has been seeing time since year one. Three year starter in the SEC with 34 career pass break ups. Very thin, bordering frail looking. Moves exceptionally well though with minimal wasted motion when tracking WRs. Doesn’t have the physical side to him but he is a decent form tackler and he can track receivers all over the field. Late rounder.

#55 DT Jeremiah Ledbetter – 6’3/280

Fifth year senior who started off at junior college. Father played a few years in the NFL. Slightly undersized DT who has natural power and strength to him. Delivers a nice jolt to blockers who try to lock on to him. Made a move to DE halfway through the 2016 season, showing versatility. I could see him being a very solid 3-4 DE who will do a lot of dirty work. This kid grew on me more and more as I watched Arkansas play. 5th/6th rounder who not every team will be looking at but the ones who are will like him a lot.

#48 DE Deatrich Wise Jr – 6’5/273

Fifth year senior. I had him on my short list of guys to watch in 2016 and he’s been a disappointment. After 7 sacks in his final 4 games last year, Wise finished with just 3.5 sacks total in 2016. It wasn’t because he saw double teams, either. He has the frame and power presence that can get you excited. Very aggressive after the snap with his hands, plays through the whistle. He struggles to beat blockers on one one because of poor pad level and too much wasted movement when changing direction. Someone will still gamble on his tools but I don’t see anything better than a 6th/7th rounder after seeing him a bunch this season.

Other Notables:

#4 WR Keon Hatcher – 6’2/204

#24 RB Kody Walker – 6’1/254

#37 P Toby Baker – 6’3/214

VIRGINIA TECH

*#7 WR Bucky Hodges – 6’7/245

Fourth year junior. Many are calling him a tight end but I am keeping him at WR because I haven’t seen him line up with his hands in the dirt once. He plays a WR role completely for the Hokies. I see a Kelvin Benjamin type with this kid. Moves well enough to be a WR and his size alone strikes fear in to anyone who covers him, and I mean anyone. Hodges is a little limited when it comes to the route tree but his impact will be felt early and often in the NFL if he comes out. Potential 1st rounder. 2nd rounder at worst.

*#1 WR Isaiah Ford – 6’2/195

Undeclared junior. The jury is split on whether or not he is coming out. Ford is the kind of kid who shows up to a workout/combine and gets everyone to nod their head. Very good triangle numbers. He;s long and fast with big hands. Catches the ball very well. Effortless top speed downfield. When I watch him on tape, however, I just don’t see the football-related movement. Struggles to change direction when moving at a full speed, doesn’t make much happen after the catch, struggles to make quick decisions. I think he is more of an athlete than a football player but two straight 1,000+ yard seasons with almost 150 catches says otherwise. There will be a lot of love/hate with this kid if he comes out. Potential 2nd rounder who could sneak in to the end of round 1.

*#31 CB Brandon Facyson – 6’2/197

Another undeclared junior here. There is a shot Facyson could be the first Hokie taken in next year’s draft. He has the triangle numbers that coaches and scouts alike drool over. Virginia Tech has put out some very solid DB talent over the past few years and Facyson might be the best of them all. His technique needs work, as he gets a bit lazy and too confident in his ability at times. But all in all, this kid has the tools to be a stud. Potential 1st round talent if he comes out.

#60 DT Woody Baron – 6’2/280

Fifth year senior. Projects as a 3 technique with his quick first step and ability to bend under blockers and find his way to the action. He finished 5th in the ACC with 17.5 TFL and with his ability to move around the line, he could be drafted late.

Other Notables:

#45 FB Sam Rogers – 5’11/230

#72 OG Augue Conte – 6’5/305

#71 Jonathan McLaughlin – 6’5/294

#4 DE Ken Ekanem 6’3/230

#8 DT Nigel Williams – 6’2/297

#19 S Chuck Clark – 6’0/205

*************************************************

OKLAHOMA STATE

*#28 WR James Washington – 6’0/205

Undeclared junior. Proved his ability to get make plays downfield was more than a flash in the pan. Washington has elite-level speed and ability to track the ball in the air. Very good at high-pointing the ball and coming down with full awareness of his body and the field. He ran a limited route tree but the upside here is going to draw a lot of attention if he comes out. Potentially a sub 4.4 guy who can be had in round 2.

*#2 QB Mason Rudolph – 6’4/220

Undeclared junior. The people I know said he is going back for his senior season. Still need to mention him as a possibility in this wide open QB class. Has the pro-body and pro-arm and pro-release. He’ll need a year off in the NFL as he transitions from one of the more QB-friendly systems in the nation. He can make a lot of throws but lacks the consistent accuracy, especially when throwing downfield. Could be a mid rounder if he comes out, nothing higher than round 3.

#47 TE Blake Jarwin – 6’5/248

Fifth year senior and probably the best TE in the Big 12. Love the frame and speed here. Made some big plays downfield and moves very well for a guy his size. He isn’t a power blocker at all and will need to show some strength improvement before he is thrown out there in the NFL. Can be a nice project with big upside. 5th/6th rounder.

*#45 LB Chad Whitener – 6’0/243

Started off at California, transferred after 2013 and sat out 2014. Started two years for Oklahoma State earning 1st Team All Big 12 in 2015 and 2nd Team in 2016. One of those guys who always finds his way towards the action whether its against the run or pass. Very good first few steps. Sticks to the man he is tackling and comes with authority. Not sure if he is coming out but he will be just under the top tier guys in this class if he does. Day 2 pick.

Other Notables:

#77 OT Victor Salako – 6’6/335

#32 RB Chris Carson – 6’1/215

#13 S Jordan Sterns – 6’0/200

#6 CB Ashton Lampkin – 6’0/190

#20 LB Jordan Burton – 6’2/215

COLORADO

#4 CB Chidobe Awuzie – 5’11/205

Fourth year senior who started games from the beginning of his career. One of my favorite DBs in this entire class. Leader of one of the top pass defenses in the country. Aquzie doesn’t have your traditional CB build but he isn’t your traditional CB. He has actually played every position in the secondary and has been equally effective at all of them. He is arguably the most physical CB prospect I’ve seen in years. Very smart and instinctive. His only question is long speed, a big one I know. Awuzie can be a factor at any DB spot you put him in. There is a lot of value here. I say 1st round grade but he is likely a day two guy.

#9 S Tedric Thompson – 6’1/205

Another fourth year senior who has started games every season of his career. Had some concussion issues in 2014 that cut his year short. Thompson is one of my favorite safeties in the class. He is all over the field. Equally effective against the run and pass. Came down with 7 INTs in 2016 alone but is better in when he is near the line. There is a good amount of range here in deep coverage when he needs it. Just an all around guy who I think translates to the NFL very well. Late day two guy, maybe late round 2 if he tests well.

#58 DT Josh Tupou – 6’3/325

Fifth year senior. Redshirted in 2015 because of being suspended by the team for violating team rules. Was arrested for starting a brawl at a bar. Tupou showed signs of being a dominant inside force that every 3-4 team needs. He is a limited athlete and pass rusher, but his impact has been enormous this year. If he can clear his red flags, Tupou can be a 3rd/4th round pick.

#23 Ahkello Witherspoon – 6’2/190

Former JUCO transfer who has about 2 years total in starting experience. Led the nation in pas breaks ups (22) in 2016. I was really impressed with this kid at times, to the point where I was thinking potential 1st rounder. I’m not sure he’ll reach that level grade wise but man, this guy can get you excited. He is really competitive, really long, and reacts really well in man coverage. This is the kind of CB every team is looking for. If he runs well enough, he can be a 2nd/3rd rounder. If I had to guess, he is going to be a 4th/5th rounder and it wouldn’t surprise me if he out-performed most CBs drafted ahead of him.

#98 OLB Jimmie Gilbert – 6’4/230

Fourth year senior, three year starter. A third down weapon for the Buffaloes who excels at speed rushing the edge with his strong initial burst and length. 3rd Team All American. Has the frame that can get you excited. Even though he is high-hipped, he shows very fluid movement below his waist with easy reaction speed. He is an upside prospect more so than an immediate help. 5th/6th rounder.

Other Notables:

#74 C Alex Kelley – 6’2/310

#13 QB Sefo Liufau – 6’4/230

#31 Kenneth Olugbode – 6’1/220