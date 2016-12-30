Janoris Jenkins, Coty Sensabaugh, Jerell Adams Questionable

DECEMBER 30, 2016 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) and safety Nat Berhe (concussion) have officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins.

“Yeah, there’s a chance (Berhe will return this season),” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo. “We’re keeping him on the active roster and if he gets cleared and is ready to go and is capable, we’ll use him.”

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back), cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (ankle), linebacker B.J. Goodson (concussion), and tight end Jerell Adams (shoulder) are “questionable” for the game.

“(Jenkins) moved around well yesterday, had a good mental day today and tomorrow’s going to be a big day for a lot of the guys as it is this time of the year for a lot of players to get out there, get that launch speed going before we jump on the train,” said McAdoo, who indicated that Jenkins may be a game-time decision.

Tight end Will Tye (illness) is “probable” for the game.

There is no press availability to the team on Saturday. The Giants play the Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland on Sunday at 4:25PM ET.