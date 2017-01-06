Six New York Giants Named to All-Pro Team; Injury Update

JANUARY 6, 2017 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. Defensive end Owa Odighizuwa (hamstring) is “doubtful.”

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back), cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (ankle), safety Nat Berhe (concussion), right tackle Bobby Hart (forearm), and tight end Jerell Adams (shoulder) are “probable” for the game.

MARSHALL NEWHOUSE TO START AT RIGHT TACKLE?…

ESPN is reporting that Marshall Newhouse will likely start at right tackle against Green Bay on Sunday. Bobby Hart had started 13 games in a row at right tackle until a forearm injury sidelined him in the regular-season finale against the Redskins. Hart is now officially listed as “probable” for the playoff game but apparently has lost his starting job to Newhouse.

SIX GIANTS VOTED ALL-PRO…

The following New York Giants have been voted to the Associated Press All-Pro team:

DT Damon Harrison (1st team)

S Landon Collins (1st team)

WR Odell Beckham, Jr. (2nd team)

DE Olivier Vernon (2nd team)

CB Janoris Jenkins (2nd team)

CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (2nd team)

Harrison and Collins are the Giants’ first AP All-Pro first-team selections since defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul in 2011.

HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no press availability to the team on Saturday. The Giants play the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin on Sunday at 4:40PM ET.