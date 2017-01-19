NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN KICKER ALDRICK ROSAS…

The New York Giants have signed place kicker Aldrick Rosas to a reserve/future contract. Rosas was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Tennessee Titans after the 2016 NFL Draft. The Titans cut Rosas in early September before the season started. Rosas is a strong-legged kicker who made 25 of his 32 field goal attempts during his college career. Over half of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

GIANTS INSIDER WITH DE OLIVIER VERNON…

The video of a Giants Insider Q&A with defensive end Olivier Vernon is available at Giants.com.

ARTICLES…