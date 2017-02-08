 

Report – Giants Re-Sign Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo

 Posted by
Feb 082017
 
Share Button
Steve Spagnuolo, New York Giants (July 30, 2016)

Steve Spagnuolo – © USA TODAY Sports Images

REPORT – GIANTS RE-SIGN DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR STEVE SPAGNUOLO…
ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have re-signed Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to a 2-year contract. Spagnuolo served as the Giants defensive coordinator 2007-2008 and re-joined the team in 2015 in the same role. After his defense finished dead last in 2015, it improved to 10th in the NFL in 2016 in terms of yards allowed per game. (And 2nd in the NFL in terms of points allowed).

ARTICLES…

Print Friendly

Eric Kennedy

Eric Kennedy is Editor-in-Chief of BigBlueInteractive.com, a publication of Big Blue Interactive, LLC. Follow @BigBlueInteract on Twitter.

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.