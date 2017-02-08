Feb 082017
REPORT – GIANTS RE-SIGN DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR STEVE SPAGNUOLO…
ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have re-signed Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to a 2-year contract. Spagnuolo served as the Giants defensive coordinator 2007-2008 and re-joined the team in 2015 in the same role. After his defense finished dead last in 2015, it improved to 10th in the NFL in 2016 in terms of yards allowed per game. (And 2nd in the NFL in terms of points allowed).
