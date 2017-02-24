NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN ZAK DEOSSIE…

The New York Giants have re-signed long-snapper Zak DeOssie to a 2-year contract. DeOssie was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when free agency begins on March 7th. DeOssie is the team’s second longest-tenured player behind quarterback Eli Manning. He also has been voted Giants special teams captain for each of the last six seasons.

“In theory, you could be a free agent, but there’s nowhere else I’d rather play,” DeOssie said. “I knew that from day one when I stepped in here after I got drafted (in 2007). I’m very fortunate to still be here and contribute in any way possible.”

The 32-year old DeOssie is one of the NFL’s most consistent long snappers, being voted to the Pro Bowl in 2008 and 2010. DeOssie was drafted as a linebacker by the Giants in the 4th round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He is now strictly a special teams player. In his 10 NFL seasons, DeOssie has only missed four games (all in 2015 with a wrist injury). Aside from his long snapping duties, DeOssie also excels in punt coverage.

Manning and DeOssie are the only two Giants under contract remaining from each of the last two Super Bowl teams. “It’s certainly weird,” DeOssie said. “The last few years I’ve been going through that transformation. There’s no denying I’m one of the oldest on the team. It was weird at first, but now I absolutely love it. I enjoy being with these young men and watching them grow, and also learning from them and growing myself.

“(2016) was one of the most enjoyable years. Obviously, the Super Bowl years were fantastic. But having accumulated so many years, and coming back off that injury and enjoying a little bit of success, it allowed me to truly appreciate the opportunity I have to play for such an incredible organization, and also with such incredible teammates.

“It means the world to me to have played here this long. When you’re young you can hope and dream. Now I’ll take whatever I can get and enjoy the ride while it lasts. My dad played for 12 years for four different teams. So hopefully, I can get to 12 someday, and hopefully beat him.”

NO COMPENSATORY PICKS FOR NEW YORK GIANTS…

As expected, the New York Giants did not receive any compensatory draft picks for 2016 free agent losses. Under league rules, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

NEW YORK GIANTS PICK 10 SPOTS LOWER IN 4TH ROUND…

As reported in December, the NFL penalized the New York Giants for “illegally” using walkie-talkies during the December 11th game against the Dallas Cowboys. Head Coach Ben McAdoo used a walkie-talkie to communicate with quarterback Eli Manning for five plays when the regular head-set communication system broke down.

At that time in December, as a penalty, the NFL decided to move the Giants 4th-round pick to the end of the round, following any compensatory picks (but no more than 12 spots below where their pick would have been). The Giants were also fined $150,000 and Ben McAdoo was personally fined $50,000.

With the announcement of the compensatory picks, the Giants will now pick 10 spots lower in the 4th round, moving from 130 overall to 140.

