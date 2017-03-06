Giants Will Not Tender Orleans Darkwa, Interested in Terrelle Pryor

REPORT – NEW YORK GIANTS WILL NOT TENDER ORLEANS DARKWA…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants will not tender restricted free agent running back Orleans Darkwa, effectively making him an unrestricted free agent. Darkwa could re-sign with the Giants but the team was not willing to pay the required $1.797 million for an original-round one-year tender.

Darkwa was placed on Injured Reserve in November 2016 with a lower leg injury. Darkwa played in 10 games with two starts for the Giants in 2016. He carries the ball 30 times for 111 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 12 yards.

Darkwa was originally signed by the Miami Dolphins as a rookie free agent after the 2014 NFL Draft. He played in four games in September before being waived in October and signed to the team’s Practice Squad. The Giants signed him off of Miami’s Practice Squad in November 2014.

The only other potential restricted free agent on the team is defensive end Kerry Wynn, who has not been tendered yet. For a complete listing of Giants free agents, see the 2017 Free Agency Scorecard section of the website.

REPORT – NEW YORK GIANTS INTERESTED IN TERRELLE PRYOR…

Cleveland.com is reporting that the New York Giants are one of several teams to have expressed interest in unrestricted free agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (Cleveland Browns). The Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, and Philadelphia Eagles are also said to be interested. Teams are not allowed to begin talking to players from other teams until noon on Tuesday.

The 27-year old Pryor is a converted quarterback who had a breakout season in 2016 with 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. Before 2016, he only had two career receptions. Pryor was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2011 NFL Supplemental Draft by the Oakland Raiders. He has spent time with the Raiders (2011-2013), Seattle Seahawks (2014), Kansas City Chiefs (2015), Cincinnati Bengals (2015), and Browns (2015-2016). Pryor has excellent size (6’4”, 223 pounds) and is a good athlete with fine hands.