REPORT – ROBBIE GOULD WILL HIT FREE AGENT MARKET…

ESPN is reporting that New York Giants unrestricted free agent place kicker Robbie Gould will test the free agent market. Other teams can begin talking to free agents on March 7th and signing them on March 9th.

The Giants signed Gould in October 2016 after the team parted ways with Josh Brown. Gould played in 10 regular-season games and finished the year a perfect 10-for-10 on field goal attempts, with a long kick of 47 yards. Forty-four percent of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

Gould was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the New England Patriots after the 2005 NFL Draft. After brief stints with the Patriots and Ravens, Gould signed with the Chicago Bears in October 2005. He played 11 seasons with the Bears (2005-2015).

NEW YORK GIANTS SALARY CAP SPACE…

According to the NFL Players Association website, the New York Giants currently are $13,120,005 under the $167 million 2017 salary cap.

ARTICLES…