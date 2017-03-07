Mar 072017
MARCH 7, 2017 NEW YORK GIANTS FREE AGENT RUMORS…
The negotiating period of NFL free agency began today. Teams can officially sign free agents from other teams at 4:00PM ET on Thursday, March 9th. Here are some of the latest rumors:
- The New York Post is reporting that the New York Giants have expressed interest in unrestricted free agent tight end Anthony Fasano (Tennessee Titans). The 32-year old Fasano was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He has spent time with the Cowboys (2006-2007), Miami Dolphins (2008-2012), Kansas City Chiefs (2013-2014), and Titans (2015-2016). Fasano is a better blocker than receiver, but he does have 287 career regular-season catches for 3,171 yards and 35 touchdowns.
- ESPN is reporting that the Giants are “monitoring the top of the tight end market,” including unrestricted free agents Martellus Bennett (New England Patriots), Jared Cook (Green Bay Packers), and Jack Doyle (Indianapolis Colts). (Late Note: Doyle re-signed with the Colts).
- ESPN is reporting that the Giants may be one of several teams interested in offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, who was released today by the San Diego Chargers.
- The Bergen Record is reporting that the Giants have some interest in unrestricted free agent running backs Eddie Lacy (Green Bay Packers) and Latavius Murray (Oakland Raiders).
