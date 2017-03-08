Brandon Marshall Signing Official; Giants Interested in Martellus Bennett

BRANDON MARSHALL SIGNING OFFICIAL…

The New York Giants have officially announced the signing of free agent wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who was cut by the New York Jets last week.

“Brandon is a big, talented wide receiver who we believe can still play at a very high level,” said General Manager Jerry Reese. “But, most of all, we believe he still has the hunger.”

“I feel great,” said Marshall, who turns 33 later this month. “I started my training three weeks ago. I have lot to prove. I have a chip on my shoulder. When you get to the plus side of 30, a lot of people say that you’re done. I’ve always been that type of player, to use things like that as fuel. I’m approaching this year like it’s my rookie year. I want to try to outwork everyone and do my best to be the best receiver I can be.

“I think it’s the perfect situation for me. There’s a stability in ownership. Since I’ve been in New York, all I’ve heard is amazing things about how well-run this organization is. Now I can understand why everybody holds the Giants organization so high.”

Marshall was asked if Eli Manning was probably the best quarterback he has played with.

“Not probably. He is,” Marshall said. “I’ve played with some great quarterbacks. (Jets) Ryan Fitzpatrick is probably one of my favorite quarterbacks that I’ve played with. I see a lot of similarities there. I don’t think people realize how hard Eli works in the film room and in the classroom, and how he’s an amazing leader. Obviously, we know about his physical ability. What’s not reported is how hard he works off the field. With Ryan Fitzpatrick, I’m used to that type of approach, where they’re leaders and they also push you in the classroom. So being able to play with a guy who’s a two-time Super Bowl champion and has done some amazing things in this league for a long time, he’s a warrior, and I’m looking forward to following him.”

Marshall also addressed being a mentor for the young receivers on the roster. “Whatever our room needs,” Marshall said. “I know my number one job is to take pressure off the other receivers by doing my job and being a great receiver. I think that naturally will happen as far as being able to be that older guy in the room where they can learn from my history and my experiences. There is a lot that they can pull from. Hopefully, we’ll learn from each other.

“I’m super excited to play with and experience an awesome quarterback in Eli Manning and play with the biggest superstar in the NFL, Odell (Beckham), on the other side. I’m eager to take pressure of him. He’s seen funky coverages. So many teams do everything they can to pull him out of the game.”

Marshall has never played on a playoff team. “That’s why I’m here,” said Marshall. “I’m here just because of that reason, because I want to finish my career as a winner.”

Marshall was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He has played with the Broncos (2006-2009), Miami Dolphins (2010-2011), Chicago Bears (2012-2014), and Jets (2015-2016). Marshall is a six-time Pro Bowler (2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2015) and two-time All-Pro (2012 and 2015). Marshall is the only player in NFL history with six seasons of 100 or more receptions. In 2016, started 15 regular-season games despite battling knee and foot injuries that he suffered in Week 2. Marshall caught 59 passes for 788 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers were dramatically down from his 109-catch, 1,502-yard, 14-touchdown 2015 season.

While Marshall is nearing the end of a stellar career, he still is a huge (6’4”, 230 pounds), physical play-maker who runs well after the catch and is tough to tackle. Lacking classic speed and quickness, Marshall is more possession receiver than deep threat. Good run blocker.

GIANTS INTERESTED IN MARTELLUS BENNETT…

CBS Sports is reporting that the New York Giants are one of several teams interested in unrestricted free agent tight end Martellus Bennett (New England Patriots). The 29-year old Bennett was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He has played for the Cowboys (2008-2011), Giants (2012), Chicago Bears (2013-2015), and Patriots (2016). Last season, Bennett caught 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns. Bennett is a solid two-way tight end who can block and catch. With the Giants in 2012, Bennett caught 55 passes from Eli Manning for 626 yards and five touchdowns.

