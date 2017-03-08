NEW YORK GIANTS AGREE TO TERMS WITH BRANDON MARSHALL…

According to multiple press reports, the New York Giants have agreed to terms with wide receiver Brandon Marshall. The contract is reportedly a 2-year, $12 million deal. Marshall, who turns 33 this month, was released by the New York Jets last week.

Marshall was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He has played with the Broncos (2006-2009), Miami Dolphins (2010-2011), Chicago Bears (2012-2014), and Jets (2015-2016). Marshall is a six-time Pro Bowler (2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2015) and two-time All-Pro (2012 and 2015). Marshall is the only player in NFL history with six seasons of 100 or more receptions. In 2016, started 15 regular-season games despite battling knee and foot injuries that he suffered in Week 2. Marshall caught 59 passes for 788 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers were dramatically down from his 109-catch, 1,502-yard, 14-touchdown 2015 season.

While Marshall is nearing the end of a stellar career, he still is a huge (6’4”, 230 pounds), physical play-maker who runs well after the catch and is tough to tackle. Lacking classic speed and quickness, Marshall is more possession receiver than deep threat. Good run blocker.

I'm told the Giants did shop the high end of the WR market (DeSean, Pryor), but those players were out of their price range. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 8, 2017

GIANTS WANT DWAYNE HARRIS TO TAKE A PAY CUT…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants are seeking to restructure wide receiver/returner Dwayne Harris’ contract. If an agreement is not reached, the team may cut Harris.

Harris has three years left on his current 5-year contract. His 2017 cap figure is $3.8 million, including $2.975 million in salary.

Harris was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Cowboys. The Giants signed him in free agency in March 2015. In his second year with the Giants, Harris suffered through a frustrating, injury-plagued season. While he played in all 16 regular-season games with one start, Harris was hampered by a variety of nagging injuries all season. A year after his career-best 36 catches for 396 yards and four touchdowns, Harris caught only one pass for 13 yards and a touchdown. More importantly, his special teams return numbers plummeted with his punt return average falling from 10.0 yards to 5.9 yards and his kickoff return average falling from 28.7 yards to 24.2 yards. He also did not score a year after becoming the first Giants player in 60 years to return a kickoff and punt for a touchdown in the same season. Harris did remain a force on punt coverage and he was voted to his first Pro Bowl.