NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN RHETT ELLISON…

The New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent tight end/H-Back/fullback Rhett Ellison (Minnesota Vikings) to a 4-year, $18 million contract that includes $8 million guaranteed money.

The 28-year old Ellison was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Vikings. In five NFL seasons, Ellison has played in 73 regular-season games with 41 starts. He has 51 career receptions for 515 yards and three touchdowns. Ellison suffered a serious patellar tendon injury in Week 17 of 2015. He returned in 2016, but only caught nine passes for 57 yards. Ellison has good size (6’5”, 250 pounds) and is a good blocker. He is very versatile, having the ability to play tight end, H-Back, and fullback. Lacking speed and quickness, Ellison is not much of a threat as a receiver. Ellison is a good special teams player.

GREAT pick up @Giants Rhett is one of best blockers at TE I've ever gone against college or pros! We bout to have some battles in camp! — Devon Kennard (@DevonKennard) March 9, 2017

ANTHONY FASANO SIGNS WITH THE MIAMI DOLPHINS…

Unrestricted free agent tight end Anthony Fasano (Tennessee Titans) has signed a 5-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. The New York Giants were reported to have some interest in Fasano.

