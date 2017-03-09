Orleans Darkwa Re-Signed; Giants Interested in Rhett Ellison

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN ORLEANS DARKWA…

Newsday is reporting that the New York Giants have re-signed free agent running back Orleans Darkwa to a one-year contract. Darkwa was eligible to be a restricted free agent but the Giants chose not to tender him at the $1.797 million original-round level. This in effect made him an unrestricted free agent and allowed the Giants to re-sign him for a cheaper amount.

Darkwa was placed on Injured Reserve in November 2016 with a lower leg injury. Darkwa played in 10 games with two starts for the Giants in 2016. He carries the ball 30 times for 111 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 12 yards.

Darkwa was originally signed by the Miami Dolphins as a rookie free agent after the 2014 NFL Draft. He played in four games in September before being waived in October and signed to the team’s Practice Squad. The Giants signed him off of Miami’s Practice Squad in November 2014. In 2015 with the Giants, Darkwa carried the ball 36 times for 153 yards and one touchdown.

NEW YORK GIANTS INTERESTED IN RHETT ELLISON…

The NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants are interested in unrestricted free agent fullback/tight end/H-Back Rhett Ellison (Minnesota Vikings).

The 28-year old Ellison was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Vikings. In five NFL seasons, Ellison has played in 73 regular-season games with 41 starts. He has 51 career receptions for 515 yards and three touchdowns. Ellison suffered a serious patellar tendon injury in Week 17 of 2015. He returned in 2016, but only caught nine passes for 57 yards. Ellison has good size (6’5”, 250 pounds) and is a good blocker. Lacking speed and quickness, he is not much of a threat as a receiver. Ellison is a good special teams player.

REPORT – GIANTS AND JASON-PIERRE-PAUL NOT CLOSE ON NEW DEAL…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants and franchise-player defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul are not close on a new, long-term deal. Pierre-Paul’s franchise tender is currently taking up $16.934 million of the 2017 salary cap.

TERRELL MCCLAIN SIGNS WITH WASHINGTON REDSKINS…

Unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Terrell McClain (Dallas Cowboys) has signed a 4-year, $21 million contract with the Washington Redskins. The New York Giants were reported to have some interest in McClain.

BRANDON MARSHALL ON ESPN RADIO…

The audio of Thursday’s ESPN Radio interview of New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall is available at ESPN.com.

