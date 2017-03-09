ROBBIE GOULD SIGNS WITH SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS…

The San Francisco 49ers have signed New York Giants unrestricted free agent place kicker Robbie Gould to a 2-year contract.

The Giants signed Gould in October 2016 after the team parted ways with Josh Brown. Gould played in 10 regular-season games and finished the year a perfect 10-for-10 on field goal attempts, with a long kick of 47 yards. Forty-four percent of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

Gould was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the New England Patriots after the 2005 NFL Draft. After brief stints with the Patriots and Ravens, Gould signed with the Chicago Bears in October 2005. He played 11 seasons with the Bears (2005-2015).

The only place kicker currently on the roster is Aldrick Rosas, who was signed by the Giants to a reserve/future contract in January 2017. Rosas was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Tennessee Titans after the 2016 NFL Draft. The Titans cut Rosas in early September before the season started. Rosas is a strong-legged kicker who made 25 of his 32 field goal attempts during his college career. Over half of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

RUSSELL OKUNG SIGNS WITH THE SAN DIEGO CHARGERS…

Unrestricted free agent offensive tackle Russell Okung (Denver Broncos) has signed a 4-year, $53 million contract with the San Diego Chargers. The New York Giants were reported to have some interest in Okung.