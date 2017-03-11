Geno Smith and D.J. Fluker Visiting the Giants Today

GENO SMITH VISITING THE NEW YORK GIANTS…

The Bergen Record is reporting that unrestricted free agent quarterback Geno Smith (New York Jets) will be visiting the Giants today.

The 26-year old Smith was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Smith has started 30 regular-seasons games, with 29 of those starts coming in 2013-2014. He lost his starting job to Ryan Fitzpatrick in August 2015 after his jaw was broken by a teammate. Smith started one game in 2016 but tore the ACL in his right knee in that game. Smith has completed 57.9 percent of his passes for 5,962 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions. Smith has good size and is a good athlete with a strong arm. He has struggled with his accuracy and mental aspects of the game. Smith needs to protect the ball better (36 interceptions, 7 fumbles). He also has had some off-the-field immaturity issues.

D.J. FLUKER VISITING THE NEW YORK GIANTS…

The Bergen Record is reporting that unrestricted free agent offensive lineman D.J. Fluker will be visiting the Giants today. Fluker was cut by the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this week.

The 25-year old Fluker was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the 1st round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the Chargers, Fluker has started 59 regular-season games, first at right tackle and then right guard. After a solid rookie season in 2013, Fluker has struggled since and was cut by the Chargers in March 2017. Fluker has excellent size (6’5”, 339 pounds) and strength, but he has struggled in pass protection. Tough, he’s played through injuries but has had issues with the cerebral elements of the game such as picking up stunts.

ARTICLES…