New York Giants Sign Offensive Lineman D.J. Fluker

NEW YOIRK GIANTS SIGN OFFENSIVE LINEMAN D.J. FLUKER…

According to multiple media reports, the New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent offensive lineman D.J. Fluker. The contract is supposedly a 1-year, $3 million deal. Fluker was cut by the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this week.

The 25-year old Fluker was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the 1st round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the Chargers, Fluker has started 59 regular-season games, first at right tackle and then right guard. After a solid rookie season in 2013, Fluker has struggled since and was cut by the Chargers in March 2017. Fluker has excellent size (6’5”, 339 pounds) and strength, but he has struggled in pass protection. Tough, he’s played through injuries but has had issues with the cerebral elements of the game such as picking up stunts.