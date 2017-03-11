OAKLAND RAIDERS SIGN MARSHALL NEWHOUSE…

The Oakland Raiders have signed New York Giants unrestricted free agent offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse to a 2-year contract. Newhouse is the second player the Giants have lost in free agency, the first being place kicker Robbie Gould to the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2016, Newhouse started the first two games at right tackle, was sidelined by a calf injury for five weeks, started three games at left guard when injuries hit, and then started the final regular-season and post-season game at right tackle. In all, Newhouse played in 10 regular-season games with six starts.

Newhouse was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He was the starting left tackle for the Packers in 2011 and 2012 before losing his starting job in 2013. Newhouse signed with the Bengals as a free agent in 2014 but struggled and was benched. The Giants signed him in March 2015 and he started 14 games at right tackle that season.

For a complete listing of team signings and losses, see the 2017 New York Giants Free Agency Scorecard section of the website.

MENELIK WATSON SIGNS WITH DENVER BRONCOS…

The Denver Broncos have signed unrestricted free agent offensive tackle Menelik Watson (Oakland Raiders) to a 3-year contract. The New York Giants were reported to have some interest in Watson.