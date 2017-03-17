Four-Year Deal for Jason Pierre-Paul; Giants Sign Two Quarterbacks

FOUR-YEAR DEAL FOR JASON-PIERRE-PAUL…

According to press reports, the New York Giants and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to a four-year, $62 million contract that includes a $20 million signing bonus. Pierre-Paul was designated the team’s Franchise Player on February 28th, counting $16.934 million against the 2017 salary cap.

On his 4-yr, $62M deal worth up to $66M, #Giants star JPP has a $20M signing bonus. He earns $34M within 11 mos & $49.5M over the 1st 3 yrs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2017

Pierre-Paul started 12 games in 2016, but missed the remainder of the season with groin and sports hernia injuries that required surgery. He finished the year with 53 tackles, seven sacks, eight pass defenses, and three forced fumbles.

Pierre-Paul was drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Giants. His best season came in 2011 when he accrued 86 tackles and 16.5 sacks. After not missing a game in his first three years with the Giants, Pierre-Paul has not completed a full season in three of the last four years, including 2013 (herniated disc and shoulder injuries) and 2015 (fireworks accident that permanently maimed his right hand).

Pierre-Paul has an excellent combination of size, strength, and athleticism. When healthy and focused, Pierre-Paul can be an explosive, disruptive difference-maker against both the run and the pass. His tremendous wingspan helps him to bat passes down at the line of scrimmage (42 career pass defenses and 2 interceptions). As a pass rusher, he can beat blockers with both power and movement skills. Pierre-Paul is a very good run defender, both at the point-of-attack as well as in backside pursuit.

GIANTS SIGN TWO QUARTERBACKS…

According to press reports, the New York Giants have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent quarterbacks Geno Smith (New York Jets) and Josh Johnson (New York Giants). Smith, who is coming off of a serious knee injury, will first have to pass a physical before he is signed. Johnson is reported to have signed a two-year deal.

The 26-year old Smith was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Smith has started 30 regular-seasons games, with 29 of those starts coming in 2013-2014. He lost his starting job to Ryan Fitzpatrick in August 2015 after his jaw was broken by a teammate. Smith started one game in 2016 but tore the ACL in his right knee in that game. Smith has completed 57.9 percent of his passes for 5,962 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions. Smith has good size and is a good athlete with a strong arm. He has struggled with his accuracy and mental aspects of the game. Smith needs to protect the ball better (36 interceptions, 7 fumbles). He also has had some off-the-field immaturity issues.

Johnson was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The well-traveled Johnson has spent time with the Buccaneers (2008–2011), 49ers (2012), Sacramento Mountain Lions (2012), Browns (2012), Bengals (2013), 49ers (2014), Bengals (2015), Jets (2015), Colts (2015), Bills (2015), Ravens (2016), and Giants (2016). The Giants signed Johnson in early September 2016 after he was cut by the Baltimore Ravens. He became the team’s #2 quarterback after Ryan Nassib was placed on Injured Reserve in December.

Johnson has played in 29 regular-season games with five starts – the last coming with Buccaneers in 2011. He has completed 96-of-177 passes (54.2 percent) for 1,042 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. In the 2016 preseason for the Ravens, Johnson completed 41-of-57 passes (71.9 percent) for 365 yards, 1 touchdown, and no interceptions. He also rushed for 87 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries. Johnson is a mobile quarterback with good size.

Reached out to sources around league and found that DT Johnathan Hankins is asking for A LOT of money. A lot as in more than $10M per year. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 16, 2017

ARTICLES…