OFFICIAL: NEW DEALS FOR JASON PIERRE-PAUL, JOHN JERRY, AND JOSH JOHNSON…

The New York Giants officially announced on Friday that they have re-signed unrestricted free agents defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, offensive guard John Jerry, and quarterback Josh Johnson. According to press reports, the contracts were:

Jason Pierre-Paul: 4-years, $62-66 million with $40 million guaranteed

John Jerry: 3-years, $10 million with $4.25 million guaranteed

Josh Johnson: 2-years, financial terms unknown

JASON PIERRE-PAUL:

Pierre-Paul was designated the team’s Franchise Player on February 28th, counting $16.934 million against the 2017 salary cap.

“We’re happy to get a long-term deal with Jason,” said General Manager Jerry Reese. “Not only is he one of our best players, he is one of our leaders.”

“This is where I wanted to be,” Pierre-Paul said. “I couldn’t imagine me being anywhere else. I’m back for four years and I’m ready to get after it.

“It means a lot to me, because I started here, and obviously I want to finish here. I’ve seen a lot of guys come and go, especially in my (draft) class. I’m the only one left in my class here. It means a lot. We won a Super Bowl here, and I’m looking forward to putting a fifth trophy in the case.

“When I came in I learned from (Justin) Tuck, Osi (Umenyiora), Eli (Manning), Mathias Kiwanuka – all those guys taught me a lot, and I learned so much from them. I used it to try to be the best and try to figure out myself – and I did. I bettered myself, and I’m a pro.

“We’re going to create history. We made it to the playoffs, but unfortunately I wasn’t there to play. But I’m looking to get back to the playoffs this year with that great defensive line that we have, and the great defense that coach Spags (coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) is going to put out there.”

Pierre-Paul started 12 games in 2016, but missed the remainder of the season with groin and sports hernia injuries that required surgery.

“I was just getting ready, I was just getting my groove back,” Pierre-Paul said. “I was figuring out how everybody was blocking me. Things happen for a reason. I guess it was God’s plan not to finish the season. But I was on a roll. It’s all in the past, and hopefully we’ll get to the playoffs again this year and I’ll actually be in there to contribute.”

Pierre-Paul believes he will be even better as he continues to adjust to his disfigured hand.

“I’ll be way better,” said Pierre-Paul. “Last year, I was still making adjustments. But as time goes on, it’s part of me and I’m going to use it. Every day, I’m learning something new with it.

“I’m happy to be here, I’m blessed to be here. It can’t be any better. I’m a Giant for life right now.”

JOHN JERRY:

“John doesn’t say much, but he’s a dependable, tough, hard worker,” General Manager Jerry Reese said. “John is a veteran who leads by his work ethic every day.”

“No doubt about it, this is where I wanted to be the whole time,” Jerry said. “I didn’t care for going anywhere else. This is home for me. Everything about the organization is first class. It’s player-friendly. I like my coaches. I have a camaraderie with my teammates. I’ve built a lot of strong bonds, not just on the field, but off the field with those guys. It’s very important to me to keep that going.

“We’re (the offensive line) a close group. I train with Weston (Richburg) in the offseason, and text the other guys a lot. It’s just a lot of fun to come to work every day and see those familiar faces.”