Keenan Robinson Deal Official; Dwayne Harris Takes a Pay Cut

KEENAN ROBINSON DEAL OFFICIAL…

The New York Giants have officially announced that the team has re-signed unrestricted free agent linebacker Keenan Robinson. The Daily News is reporting that the contract is a 1-year, $4 million deal. Robinson received interested from the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills in free agency.

“I definitely did want to make this work the whole time,” Robinson said. “The (Jason Pierre-Paul contract situation) kind of put everything on hold, because they weren’t sure what was going to happen there. I understand. It’s a business, and there’s only so much cap room. I told my agent I wanted to wait and see and hold off before I made a decision. And it ended up working out in our favor, and ended up working out in the Giants’ favor. I definitely wanted to be a part of the defense like I was last year. The patience paid off.”

Robinson was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins, where he missed time in 2012 (four games with right pectoral tear), 2013 (entire season with left pectoral tear), 2014 (three games with a knee injury), and 2015 (four games with a shoulder injury). The Giants signed him as a free agent in March 2016.

Robinson officially only started 6-of-16 regular-season games for the Giants in 2016, but he was second in playing time on the team among all linebackers (71 percent of all defensive snaps). Robinson finished 2016 with 83 tackles and seven pass defenses.

Robinson has decent size and is a good athlete who runs well. Versatile, he can play inside and outside linebacker. Robinson is more of a run-and-hit linebacker than stout run defender at the point-of-attack. Robinson is solid in pass coverage. He only has 1.5 career sacks and has been injury prone. Robinson does not make many impact plays.

Video of an exclusive Giants Insider interview is available at Giants.com.

DWAYNE HARRIS TAKES A PAY CUT…

According to NFL Player Association records, New York Giants wide receiver/special teams ace Dwayne Harris has accepted a $500,000 pay cut to his 2017 salary. Harris’ salary was reduced from $2,975,000 to $2,475,000. His overall 2017 cap number was $3.8 million and is now $3.3 million.

According to ESPN, $1.1 million of Harris’ contract in 2017 is now fully guaranteed. ESPN says Harris can earn back the $500,000 plus an addition $100,000 in incentives if he averages 10.0 yards per punt return.

In his second year with the Giants, Dwayne Harris suffered through a frustrating, injury-plagued season. While he played in all 16 regular-season games with one start, Harris was hampered by a variety of nagging injuries all season. A year after his career-best 36 catches for 396 yards and four touchdowns, Harris caught only one pass for 13 yards and a touchdown. More importantly, his special teams return numbers plummeted with his punt return average falling from 10.0 yards to 5.9 yards and his kickoff return average falling from 28.7 yards to 24.2 yards. He also did not score a year after becoming the first Giants player in 60 years to return a kickoff and punt for a touchdown in the same season. Harris did remain a force on punt coverage and he was voted to his first Pro Bowl.

Harris was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Cowboys. The Giants signed him in free agency in March 2015. Though he lacks height, Harris is a well-built athlete with decent speed and quickness. He is tough and physical and an asset as a blocker in the running game. Harris can play in the slot and has decent hands. Harris has four career returns four touchdowns and has won the “NFC Special Teams Player of the Week” award four times in his career.

JERSEY NUMBER UPDATE…

According to the roster page on Giants.com, the following jersey numbers have been assigned:

WR Brandon Marshall: #15

WR Taverres King: #12 (King had worn #15)

QB Geno Smith: #3

CB Valentino: #47

Quarterback Ryan Nassib, who is an unrestricted free agent who is not expected to be re-signed, had worn #12.