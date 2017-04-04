IS OWAMAGBE ODIGHIZUWA RETIRING FROM FOOTBALL?…

New York Giants defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa sent out three tweets on Monday that strongly suggested that he is retiring from the NFL. The tweets read:

I have all love for everyone.. at the point and time I believe it’s in my best interest to take sometime to get away from the game. However this is the best platform to express something of the things that has been on my mind for a while. I truly apologize that it has to be made known like this.

ESPN is reporting: “The Giants were looking into the tweets and are currently unsure of Odighizuwa’s future with the team. It is believed to be a fluid situation as he deals with some ’emotional things’ at this time.'”

Drafted in the 3rd round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Giants, Odighizuwa has not developed as hoped or expected. Hamstring and foot injuries caused him to miss 12 games of his rookie season. He missed two regular-season games in 2016 with a knee injury and the playoff game with a hamstring injury.

In his 18 regular-season games, Odighizuwa has been credited with just six tackles and one pass defense. Odighizuwa looks the part. He is a strong, well-built, and athletic defensive end with long arms and huge hands. Odighizuwa has the ability to play defensive tackle in pass rushing situations. He is a hard worker who simply has not been able to put it together yet.

ARTICLES…