More Details on This Year’s Duke Passing Camp; BBI Draft Chat

MORE DETAILS ON THIS YEAR’S DUKE PASSING CAMP…

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning held his annual unofficial passing camp at Duke University this week. Those who attended reportedly included wide receivers Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard, Tavarres King, and Roger Lewis; tight ends Rhett Ellison, Will Tye, and Jerell Adams; running back Shaun Draughn; and quarterback Josh Johnson. Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. did not attend this year due to oral surgery.

Manning told The New York Post that he is impressed with Marshall, who the Giants signed in free agency after he was cut by the New York Jets.

“I think Plaxico (Burress) was kind of the last one similar to that size,” said Manning. “They can be open when they’re not really open. You don’t want to get into a habit, it’s not a jump-ball but you can throw him open. He’s been in lots of offenses and he gets open a lot of different ways, very disciplined in his route-running and understanding concepts. I think he’ll be good for that receiver room and in our locker room, having that veteran presence.

“I was excited when we made that acquisition. He’s obviously a big target and smart, asks a lot of questions, he’s going to pick up the offense quickly. And he’s excited. He’s excited about coming to this offense and staying in New York and having a No. 1 receiver (Beckham) on the opposite side of him.”

The workouts are overseen by current Duke University head football coach David Cutcliffe, who was Eli Manning’s head coach at the University of Mississippi from 2000 to 2003. The program consists of on-field work that lasts two and a half hours per day, split into two sessions. The players also do strength and film work. For years, Cutcliffe has coached Manning on his fundamentals, including footwork and throwing motion.

The 36-year old Manning knows there has been much talk that he is nearing the end of his career. “You take it one year at a time,’’ Manning told The Post. “Right now I feel great. Feel like I can continue to play, but obviously from year to year in this league you don’t know what’s gonna happen and what can change. Work hard to stay healthy and my body feels like I can play a number of years ahead.”

JOHN MARA DOES NOT THINK OWA ODIGHIZUWA IS RETIRING…

New York Giants President and CEO John Mara was asked about speculation that 25-year old defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa may be retiring from football. Odighizuwa tweeted on Monday that “at the point and time I believe it’s in my best interest to take sometime to get away from the game.”

“I don’t think so,” said Mara. “I spoke to him, but I’d rather not comment on that. He’s still on the team, yes, but I’d rather not comment on it.”

TRANSCRIPT OF BBI DRAFT CHAT WITH GREAT BLUE NORTH DRAFT REPORT…

The transcript of Thursday’s BBI draft chat with Colin of the Great Blue North Draft Report is available in The Corner Forum section of the website.

IMPORTANT DATES SECTION UPDATED…

We have updated the important upcoming dates section of the website.

ARTICLES…