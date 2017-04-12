April 12, 2017 New York Giants Salary Cap Snapshot

Apr 122017
According to Spotrac.com, the New York Giants currently have approximately $9,588,285 in salary cap space, not counting the roughly $4,081,274 the Giants will need to sign their 2017 draft class. Only the top 51 player salaries for a team count against the salary cap in the offseason.
(Note: NFL Player Association records say the Giants have $9,483,626 in salary cap room).
Spotrac.com overview of the New York Giants salary cap situation:
- 2017 NFL Salary Cap: $167,000,000
- 2016 Rollover Cap: $1,800,000
- Adjustment: $157,246
- New York Giants Adjusted Salary Cap: $168,957,246
- All Contracts: $166,244,520
- Top 51 Contracts: $156,269,520
- 2017 Projected Draft Pool Cap: $5,507,011
- Dead Money: $3,099,441
- Total (All): $169,343,961
- Total (Top 51 Contracts): $159,368,961
- Cap Space (All): -$386,715
- Cap Space (Top 51 plus Draft Pool): $4,081,274
- Cap Space (Top 51 Contracts): $9,588,285
The top five sources of the dead money are:
- Wide Receiver Victor Cruz ($1,900,000)
- Running Back Rashad Jennings ($562,500)
- Place Kicker Josh Brown ($250,000)
- Fullback Will Johnson ($200,000)
- Running Back Andre Williams ($113,400)
The top-10 players currently counting the most against the team’s 2017 salary cap are:
- Quarterback Eli Manning ($19,700,000)
- Defensive End Olivier Vernon ($16,000,000)
- Cornerback Janoris Jenkins ($15,000,000)
- Defensive Tackle Damon Harrison ($10,600,000)
- Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie ($9,000,000)
- Offensive Guard Justin Pugh ($8,821,000)
- Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul ($7,250,000)
- Wide Receiver Brandon Marshall ($4,468,750)
- Running Back Shane Vereen ($4,072,918)
- Linebacker J.T. Thomas ($4,000,000)
NFL Player Association listing of the teams with the most salary cap room:
- San Francisco 49ers: $73,944,752
- Cleveland Browns: $62,368,548
- Jacksonville Jaguars: $46,365,024
- Tennessee Titans: $38,347,945
- Indianapolis Colts: $31,984,977
- Oakland Raiders: $31,117,363
- Houston Texans: $30,136,680
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $28,568,630
- Cincinnati Bengals: $23,005,665
- Green Bay Packers: $22,378,948
