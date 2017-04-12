April 12, 2017 New York Giants Salary Cap Snapshot

According to Spotrac.com, the New York Giants currently have approximately $9,588,285 in salary cap space, not counting the roughly $4,081,274 the Giants will need to sign their 2017 draft class. Only the top 51 player salaries for a team count against the salary cap in the offseason.

(Note: NFL Player Association records say the Giants have $9,483,626 in salary cap room).

Spotrac.com overview of the New York Giants salary cap situation:

2017 NFL Salary Cap: $167,000,000

$167,000,000 2016 Rollover Cap: $1,800,000

$1,800,000 Adjustment: $157,246

$157,246 New York Giants Adjusted Salary Cap: $168,957,246

$168,957,246 All Contracts: $166,244,520

$166,244,520 Top 51 Contracts: $156,269,520

$156,269,520 2017 Projected Draft Pool Cap: $5,507,011

$5,507,011 Dead Money: $3,099,441

$3,099,441 Total (All): $169,343,961

$169,343,961 Total (Top 51 Contracts): $159,368,961

$159,368,961 Cap Space (All): -$386,715

-$386,715 Cap Space (Top 51 plus Draft Pool): $4,081,274

$4,081,274 Cap Space (Top 51 Contracts): $9,588,285

The top five sources of the dead money are:

Wide Receiver Victor Cruz ($1,900,000)

Running Back Rashad Jennings ($562,500)

Place Kicker Josh Brown ($250,000)

Fullback Will Johnson ($200,000)

Running Back Andre Williams ($113,400)

The top-10 players currently counting the most against the team’s 2017 salary cap are:

Quarterback Eli Manning ($19,700,000) Defensive End Olivier Vernon ($16,000,000) Cornerback Janoris Jenkins ($15,000,000) Defensive Tackle Damon Harrison ($10,600,000) Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie ($9,000,000) Offensive Guard Justin Pugh ($8,821,000) Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul ($7,250,000) Wide Receiver Brandon Marshall ($4,468,750) Running Back Shane Vereen ($4,072,918) Linebacker J.T. Thomas ($4,000,000)

NFL Player Association listing of the teams with the most salary cap room: