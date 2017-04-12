 

April 12, 2017 New York Giants Salary Cap Snapshot

Apr 122017
 
Jerry Reese, New York Giants (February 25, 2016)

Jerry Reese – © USA TODAY Sports Images

According to Spotrac.com, the New York Giants currently have approximately $9,588,285 in salary cap space, not counting the roughly $4,081,274 the Giants will need to sign their 2017 draft class. Only the top 51 player salaries for a team count against the salary cap in the offseason.

(Note: NFL Player Association records say the Giants have $9,483,626 in salary cap room).

Spotrac.com overview of the New York Giants salary cap situation:

  • 2017 NFL Salary Cap: $167,000,000
  • 2016 Rollover Cap: $1,800,000
  • Adjustment: $157,246
  • New York Giants Adjusted Salary Cap: $168,957,246
  • All Contracts: $166,244,520
  • Top 51 Contracts: $156,269,520
  • 2017 Projected Draft Pool Cap: $5,507,011
  • Dead Money: $3,099,441
  • Total (All): $169,343,961
  • Total (Top 51 Contracts): $159,368,961
  • Cap Space (All):  -$386,715
  • Cap Space (Top 51 plus Draft Pool): $4,081,274
  • Cap Space (Top 51 Contracts): $9,588,285

The top five sources of the dead money are:

  • Wide Receiver Victor Cruz ($1,900,000)
  • Running Back Rashad Jennings ($562,500)
  • Place Kicker Josh Brown ($250,000)
  • Fullback Will Johnson ($200,000)
  • Running Back Andre Williams ($113,400)

The top-10 players currently counting the most against the team’s 2017 salary cap are:

  1. Quarterback Eli Manning ($19,700,000)
  2. Defensive End Olivier Vernon ($16,000,000)
  3. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins ($15,000,000)
  4. Defensive Tackle Damon Harrison ($10,600,000)
  5. Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie ($9,000,000)
  6. Offensive Guard Justin Pugh ($8,821,000)
  7. Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul ($7,250,000)
  8. Wide Receiver Brandon Marshall ($4,468,750)
  9. Running Back Shane Vereen ($4,072,918)
  10. Linebacker J.T. Thomas ($4,000,000)

NFL Player Association listing of the teams with the most salary cap room:

  1. San Francisco 49ers: $73,944,752
  2. Cleveland Browns: $62,368,548
  3. Jacksonville Jaguars: $46,365,024
  4. Tennessee Titans: $38,347,945
  5. Indianapolis Colts: $31,984,977
  6. Oakland Raiders: $31,117,363
  7. Houston Texans: $30,136,680
  8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $28,568,630
  9. Cincinnati Bengals: $23,005,665
  10. Green Bay Packers: $22,378,948
