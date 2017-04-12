Johnathan Hankins Visits the Colts; Preseason Opponents Announced

JOHNATHAN HANKINS VISITS THE COLTS…

New York Giants unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins visited the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday. The Giants and Hankins have been at a contract impasse since free agency began in early March. The Giants would very much like to re-sign him, but his asking price has been too rich for the team.

Hankins started every game and finished the 2016 regular season with 43 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble. Hankins was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Giants. Hankins has excellent size, strength, and overall athleticism. He is a stout run defender who occasionally flashes on the pass rush.

NEW YORK GIANTS PRESEASON OPPONENTS ANNOUNCED…

The New York Giants 2017 preseason opponents have been announced. Specific dates and times for three of the opponents have not yet been released.

August 10-14: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers Monday, August 21: at Cleveland Browns (8:00PM)

at Cleveland Browns (8:00PM) August 24-27: New York Jets

New York Jets August 31-September 1: at New England Patriots

