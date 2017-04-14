KERRY WYNN VISITS THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS…

New York Giants restricted free agent defensive end Kerry Wynn visited the New England Patriots on Wednesday. Wynn received an original-round tender (1-year, $1.797 million) from the Giants before free agency began, meaning that the Giants have the right to match any offer from another team. But since Wynn was an undrafted rookie free agent, the Giants would receive no compensatory pick for losing Wynn if they chose not to match the offer.

Wynn saw his playing time decrease in 2016 (11 percent of defensive snaps). He played in 14 regular-season games with no starts and finished the year with 12 tackles and 0.5 sacks. Wynn was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Giants after the 2014 NFL Draft. He has played in 34 regular-season games, with seven starts, for the Giants in his three years with the team. Wynn has a nice combination of size, strength, and overall athletic ability. Wynn is a better run defender than pass rusher as he lacks dynamic quickness on the outside pass rush. He is able to play defensive tackle in pass-rush situations.

ARTICLES…