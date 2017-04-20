NEW YORK GIANTS 2017 SCHEDULE RELEASED…

The New York Giants 2017 regular-season schedule has been released. The schedule currently includes four prime time games – two on Sunday night, one on Monday, and a Thanksgiving game (their first since 2009). The Giants will play at night three times in their first six games, twice on the road. Additional night games could be added later in the season under the NFL’s flex scheduling guidelines.

For the fifth time in six years and the third year in a row, the Giants will begin their season against the Cowboys. It is also the team’s fifth consecutive road opener. The Giants will play six games against 2016 playoff teams: Dallas, Seattle, Detroit, and Kansas City at home; and Dallas and Oakland on the road.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 – at Dallas Cowboys, 8:30 p.m.

Week 2: Monday, Sept. 18 – vs. Detroit Lions, 8:30 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 – at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m.

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 – vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 p.m.*

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 – at Denver Broncos, 8:30 p.m.*

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 – vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.*

Week 8: BYE WEEK

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 – vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 p.m.*

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 – at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m.*

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 – vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m.*

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 23 – at Washington Redskins, 8:30 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 – at Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m.*

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10 – vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.*

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m.*

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 – at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 – vs. Washington Redskins, 1:00 p.m.*

* Subject to flexible scheduling.

“We open up in Dallas on a Sunday night, which will be a big game in the division,” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo. “It will make training camp exciting and interesting for the players. They know we’ll have to be at our best on September 10.

“I know we have three of our first four on the road, but you can only handle them one at a time. Right now, all we have to do is focus on Dallas. We’re getting ready yesterday.

“The middle of the season is a good time for the bye. But it depends on how things shake out with the health of your football team. But being in the middle of the season is generally a good proposition.

“I think it times up interestingly in the schedule, at Washington on a Thursday night, Thanksgiving, then we get to travel to Oakland the next week. We’ll be coming off a physical game at home vs. Kansas City. You have Washington, a familiar opponent, on Thanksgiving night, and two uncommon opponents that sandwich it. It will be interesting to see how it shakes out.”

The Giants will have four long trips – Denver, San Francisco, Oakland, and Arizona – in their final 11 games. “We’ll be okay. We’ll make the best of that situation,” McAdoo said. “We have the trips spread out. No concerns there… You like to have a little breathing room there to make sure the players have a chance to spend some time at home as well as on the road. It’s good to space those things out a little bit.

“The end of the season, the way the league has it shaking out, is going to be exciting for us. We have four NFC teams in the last four weeks, (including) three division games at home. It’s great to be at home in December. You have to be playing good football there in December.”

The preseason schedule has also been finalized. For details, see the Schedule section of the website.