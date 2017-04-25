REPORT – GIANTS INTERESTED IN LEGARRETTE BLOUNT…

The NFL Network is reporting that there is “mutual interest” between the New York Giants and unrestricted free agent running back LeGarrette Blount (New England Patriots).

The 30-year old Blount was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2010 NFL Draft. Blount has spent time with the Titans (2010), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010-2012), New England Patriots (2013), Pittsburgh Steelers (2014), and Patriots again (2014-2016). Blount is a big (6’2”, 250 pound), between-the-tackles power runner. He had a his best season in 2016, carrying the ball 299 times for 1,161 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games. Blount only has 46 career receptions.

