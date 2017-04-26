BBI NFL Draft Podcast – Dave Te Thomas, Sy’56, and Gidiefor

BigBlueInteractive.com (BBI) Podcast of April 26, 2017: With one day to go before the 2017 NFL Draft, BBI’s Mike Siegel chats with veteran draft scout, Dave Te Thomas of NFLDraftScout.com, and BBI’s SY’56 to talk about the Giants’ needs and projections, SY’s Mock Draft, and rumors, thoughts, observations, and tidbits before the draft starts.

Since 1968, Dave Te Thomas has been producing scouting reports on draft prospects for professional football teams, writing articles about the draft and NFL preseason, and appearing on local and national broadcasts across the country.

SY’56 has been scouting 500+ players per year since 2006 and has developed his own grading system. His work has landed him a position with Ourlads.com. He spends 20-25 hours per week on scouting players throughout the year.