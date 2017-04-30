BBI NFL Draft Podcast – Giants Draft Wayne Gallman, Avery Moss, and Adam Bisnowaty

BigBlueInteractive.com (BBI) Podcast of April 29, 2017: BBI’s Mike Siegel chats with veteran draft scout, Dave Te Thomas of The NFL Draft Report, and BBI’s SY’56 about the New York Giants’ selection of running back Wayne Gallman (Clemson) in the fourth round, DE Avery Moss (Youngstown State) in the fifth round, and offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty (Pittsburgh) in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Since 1968, Dave Te Thomas has been producing scouting reports on draft prospects for professional football teams, writing articles about the draft and NFL preseason, and appearing on local and national broadcasts across the country.

SY’56 has been scouting 500+ players per year since 2006 and has developed his own grading system. His work has landed him a position with Ourlads.com. He spends 20-25 hours per week on scouting players throughout the year.