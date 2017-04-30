New York Giants Reportedly Sign 16 Rookie Free Agents

Though not official, the New York Giants have reportedly signed the following 16 undrafted rookie free agents. However, sometimes these reports are in error as some of these prospects are tryout players who have not signed contracts.

The Giants will hold a rookie mini-camp on May 12-14 at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Those participating will include the team’s six 2017 NFL draft picks, signed rookie free agents, and rookie and street free agents invited on a tryout basis.

FB Shane Smith, 6’1”, 244lbs, 4.81, San Jose State University

Smith is a classic lead-blocking fullback who rarely touched the ball in college. Gym rat who is super strong. Smart. Good special teams player.

WR Travis Rudolph, 6’0”, 189lbs, 4.65 Florida State University (Video)

Rudolph lacks size, speed, and agility, but he plays better than he tests. He runs good routes, adjusts well to the football, and has good hands. Competitor who will block.

WR Keeon Johnson, 6’2”, 211lbs, 4.57, University of Virginia (Video)

Johnson is a big possession receiver.

WR Jalen Williams, 6’2”, 209lbs, 4.55 University of Massachusetts (Video)

Williams is a tall, athletic receiver with very good hands. He averaged 19.3 yards per catch in 2016. However, Williams missed all of 2015 with a leg injury and was nagged in 2016 with ankle issues. He also has had off-the-field problems (arrest in 2015).

WR Rob Wheelwright, 6’2”, 205lbs, 4.60, University of Wisconsin (Video)

Wheelright has a nice combination of size and overall athletic ability. Lacks ideal speed and his hands are just so-so. He doesn’t play to his size and has been regarded as a bit of an underachiever. Good run blocker.

TE Colin Thompson, 6’4”, 254lbs, 5.01, Temple University (Video)

Thompson is a blocking tight end who rarely touched the ball at Temple.

OT Chad Wheeler, 6’7”, 306lbs, 5.49, USC (Video)

Although he did not test well athletically, Wheeler combines good size with decent overall foot quickness at left tackle. He is a solid technician who plays hard and enjoys the game. Tough and aggressive. However, he had injury and off-the-field issues in college. Wheeler is a better pass protector than run block and he needs to get stronger.

OG Jessamen Dunker, 6’4”, 318lbs, 5.01, Tennessee State University (Video)

Dunker is a big, athletic guard who needs to get stronger and dedicate himself to the game. He does not play with much power and he needs a lot of technique work. Raw, but has an upside.

OG Armando Bonheur, 6’2”, 305lbs, 5.25, Samford University (Video)

Bonheur lacks ideal size.

OG Sam Ekwonike, 6’3”, 347lbs, 5.64, Coastal Carolina University

Raw, but massive and strong guard who needs a lot of technique work. Not a bad athlete and he has a bit of a mean streak.

DE Evan Schwan, 6’5”, 261lbs, 4.68, Penn State (Video)

Schwan is a big defensive end who was an ascending player at Penn State late in his collegiate career. Smart and hard working. He is a better run defender than pass rusher as he lacks ideal quickness.

DT Jarron Jones, 6’6”, 316lbs, 5.41, University of Notre Dame (Video)

Huge, strong defensive tackle with very long arms. He can stack at the point-of-attack against the run and flashes as a power pass rusher. Too fat and lacks ideal overall athleticism. Work ethic and competitiveness to the game have been questioned. Jones has an upside but he has to want it.

DT Josh Banks, 6’3”, 278lbs, 4.90, Wake Forest University (Video)

Athletic, undersized defensive tackle who flashes the ability to disrupt and make plays in the backfield. Banks was suspended by his team for three games in 2015 for unspecified reasons.

LB Calvin Munson, 6’1”, 245lbs, 4.78, San Diego State University (Video)

Three-year starter who was a team leader at SDSU. Munson has good size, but lacks ideal agility. He is a better run defender than in pass coverage or blitzing. Smart, physical, aggressive, instinctive, and productive.

CB Nigel Tribune, 5’10”, 190lbs, 4.49, Iowa State University (Video)

Experienced corner who started games every year at Iowa State. He was suspended for a drunk driving arrest his senior year.

FS Jadar Johnson, 6’0”, 206lbs, 4.64, Clemson University (Video)

Johnson has a nice combination of size and overall athletic ability. Well built. He is instinctive in coverage, has good range, and makes plays on the football in the passing game. Better in zone coverage as he can struggle in man coverage. Johnson is not a physical run defender or tackler. He needs to become a tougher football player to make it.

Other players who will also reportedly attend on a tryout basis include:

RB Johnathan Gray, University of Texas

TE/DE Romond Deloatch, Temple University

PK K Felix Menard-Briere, University of Montreal

As expected, the New York Giants have officially picked up the fifth-year option for wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. on his rookie contract. That means that Beckham will not become a free agent until after the 2018 NFL season. Beckham will earn $1,839,027 in salary in 2017 ($3,311,063 overall cap hit, including prorated signing bonus), but will now see his salary spike to about $8,000,000 in 2018.

