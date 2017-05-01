BBI NFL Draft Wrap-Up Podcast – Giants Draft and Rookie Free Agents

BigBlueInteractive.com (BBI) Podcast of May 1, 2017: BBI’s Mike Siegel chats with veteran draft scout, Dave Te Thomas of The NFL Draft Report, and BBI’s SY’56 about how the New York Giants performed in the 2017 NFL Draft and their thoughts on the undrafted rookie free agents signed after the draft.

Since 1968, Dave Te Thomas has been producing scouting reports on draft prospects for professional football teams, writing articles about the draft and NFL preseason, and appearing on local and national broadcasts across the country.

SY’56 has been scouting 500+ players per year since 2006 and has developed his own grading system. His work has landed him a position with Ourlads.com. He spends 20-25 hours per week on scouting players throughout the year.