NEW YORK GIANTS ROOKIE MINI-CAMP STARTS ON FRIDAY…

The New York Giants will hold a 3-day rookie mini-camp starting on Friday, May 12th. Head Coach Ben McAdoo, team coordinators, and select players will be available to the media on Friday.

Those players in attendance will include the Giants’ six draft picks, signed undrafted rookie free agents, players who were signed to reserve/future contracts in the offseason, and rookie and veteran street free agent tryout players.

REPORT – GIANTS ADD ANOTHER ROOKIE FREE AGENT…

NJ.com is reporting that the New York Giants have signed undrafted rookie free agent cornerback DaShaun Amos.

JERRY REESE ON ESPN RADIO…

The audio of Tuesday’s ESPN Radio interview with New York Giants General Manager Jerry Reese is available at ESPN.com.

66 Adam Bisnowaty

88 Evan Engram

30 Wayne Gallman

91 Avery Moss

94 Dalvin Tomlinson

5 Davis Webb — Big Blue Interactive (@BigBlueInteract) May 5, 2017

