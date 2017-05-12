 

May 12, 2017 New York Giants Rookie Mini-Camp Report

May 12, 2017
 
New York Giants 2017 Rookie Class (May 12, 2017)

New York Giants 2017 Rookie Class – © USA TODAY Sports Images

The first day of the New York Giants 3-day rookie mini-camp was held on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Sixty-six (66) players – draft picks, signed rookie free agents, first-year players who have not completed a season of credited service, and street and rookie free agent tryout players – were in attendance.

PARTICIPANTS…

2017 NFL Draft Picks (6):

  • TE Evan Engram, Mississippi
  • DT Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama
  • QB Davis Web, California
  • RB Wayne Gallman, Clemson
  • DE Avery Moss, Youngstown State
  • OL Adam Bisnowaty, Pittsburgh

2017 Signed Rookie Free Agents (15):

  • FB Shane Smith, San Jose State
  • WR Keeon Johnson, Virginia
  • WR Travis Rudolph, Florida State
  • WR Rob Wheelwright, Wisconsin
  • WR Jalen Williams, Massachusetts
  • TE Colin Thompson, Temple
  • OL Jessamen Dunker, Tennessee State
  • OT Chad Wheeler, USC
  • DE Evan Schwan, Penn State
  • DT Josh Banks, Wake Forest
  • DT Jarron Jones, Notre Dame
  • LB Calvin Munson, San Diego State
  • CB Nigel Tribune, Iowa State
  • CB DaShaun Amos, East Carolina
  • S Jadar Johnson, Clemson

Contrary to previous reports, offensive linemen Sam Ekwonike (Coastal Carolina) and Armando Bonheur (Samford) were not signed after the draft. Both are present as tryout players.

New York Giants First-Year Players (8):

  • RB Daryl Virgies
  • RB Jacob Huesman
  • WR Darius Powe
  • OC/OG Jon Halapio
  • LB Curtis Grant
  • CB Donte Deayon
  • S Ryan Murphy
  • PK Aldrick Rosas

Rookie and Veteran Tryout Players (37):

  • QB Steve Cluley, William & Mary
  • QB Jeremy Johnson, Auburn
  • RB Jonathan Gray, Texas
  • RB Khalid Abdullah, James Madison
  • WR Nate Behar, Carleton (Canada)
  • WR Kevin Snead, Carson Newman
  • WR Alex Morrison, British Columbia
  • TE Justice Cunningham, South Carolina
  • TE Kevin Greene, USC
  • OC Mike Brewster, Ohio St.
  • OC Tobijah Hughley, Louisville
  • OC/OG Jake Schunke, Towson
  • OG Armando Bonheur, Samford
  • G Sam Ekwonike, Coastal Carolina
  • OG/OT Jeremy Zver, Regina
  • OT Helva Matungulu, Western Carolina
  • DE Omarius Bryant, Western Kentucky
  • DE Junior Gnokonde, Troy
  • DE Connor McGough, Calgary
  • DT Junior Luke, Montreal
  • DT A.J. Wolf, Duke
  • LB Nick Haag, Assumption
  • LB Frederic Chagnon, Montreal
  • LB Jimmy Herman, Purdue
  • LB Christophe Mulumba Tshimanga, Maine
  • LB John Stepec, Toledo
  • CB Keith Baxter, Marshall
  • CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, Oregon
  • CB SaQwan Edwards, New Mexico
  • CB Tunde Adeleke, Carleton (Canada)
  • CB Robert Woodson, Calgary
  • S Nate Hamlin, Carleton (Canada)
  • S Trey Robinson, Furman
  • S Joel Wilkinson, Australian University
  • LS Josh Appel, Indiana St.
  • PK Travis Coons, Washington
  • P Felix Menard-Briere, Montreal

GIANTS SIGN THREE OF THEIR DRAFT PICKS
The New York Giants have announced they have signed the following three of their 2017 NFL Draft class:

  • DT Dalvin Tomlinson – 2nd round
  • QB Davis Webb – 3rd round
  • DE Avery Moss – 5th round

The remaining draft picks unsigned are safety Evan Engram (1st round), running back Wayne Gallman (4th round), and offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty (6th round).

TREVIN WADE RECEIVES TRYOUT WITH CHICAGO BEARS
New York Giants unrestricted free agent cornerback Trevin Wade is trying out with the Chicago Bears during the their mini-camp this week. Wade played in every game in 2016 with two regular-season starts. He received about 33 percent of defensive snaps and finished the year with 26 tackles and three pass defenses. Wade was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He has spent time with the Browns (2012-13), Saints (2013-14), and Lions (2014). The Giants signed Wade to a reserve/future contract in January 2015.

BEN MCADOO AND THE COORDINATORS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ARTICLES…

