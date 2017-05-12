MAY 12, 2017 NEW YORK GIANTS ROOKIE MINI-CAMP REPORT…

The first day of the New York Giants 3-day rookie mini-camp was held on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Sixty-six (66) players – draft picks, signed rookie free agents, first-year players who have not completed a season of credited service, and street and rookie free agent tryout players – were in attendance.

PARTICIPANTS…

2017 NFL Draft Picks (6):

TE Evan Engram, Mississippi

DT Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama

QB Davis Web, California

RB Wayne Gallman, Clemson

DE Avery Moss, Youngstown State

OL Adam Bisnowaty, Pittsburgh

2017 Signed Rookie Free Agents (15):

FB Shane Smith, San Jose State

WR Keeon Johnson, Virginia

WR Travis Rudolph, Florida State

WR Rob Wheelwright, Wisconsin

WR Jalen Williams, Massachusetts

TE Colin Thompson, Temple

OL Jessamen Dunker, Tennessee State

OT Chad Wheeler, USC

DE Evan Schwan, Penn State

DT Josh Banks, Wake Forest

DT Jarron Jones, Notre Dame

LB Calvin Munson, San Diego State

CB Nigel Tribune, Iowa State

CB DaShaun Amos, East Carolina

S Jadar Johnson, Clemson

Contrary to previous reports, offensive linemen Sam Ekwonike (Coastal Carolina) and Armando Bonheur (Samford) were not signed after the draft. Both are present as tryout players.

New York Giants First-Year Players (8):

RB Daryl Virgies

RB Jacob Huesman

WR Darius Powe

OC/OG Jon Halapio

LB Curtis Grant

CB Donte Deayon

S Ryan Murphy

PK Aldrick Rosas

Rookie and Veteran Tryout Players (37):

QB Steve Cluley, William & Mary

QB Jeremy Johnson, Auburn

RB Jonathan Gray, Texas

RB Khalid Abdullah, James Madison

WR Nate Behar, Carleton (Canada)

WR Kevin Snead, Carson Newman

WR Alex Morrison, British Columbia

TE Justice Cunningham, South Carolina

TE Kevin Greene, USC

OC Mike Brewster, Ohio St.

OC Tobijah Hughley, Louisville

OC/OG Jake Schunke, Towson

OG Armando Bonheur, Samford

G Sam Ekwonike, Coastal Carolina

OG/OT Jeremy Zver, Regina

OT Helva Matungulu, Western Carolina

DE Omarius Bryant, Western Kentucky

DE Junior Gnokonde, Troy

DE Connor McGough, Calgary

DT Junior Luke, Montreal

DT A.J. Wolf, Duke

LB Nick Haag, Assumption

LB Frederic Chagnon, Montreal

LB Jimmy Herman, Purdue

LB Christophe Mulumba Tshimanga, Maine

LB John Stepec, Toledo

CB Keith Baxter, Marshall

CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, Oregon

CB SaQwan Edwards, New Mexico

CB Tunde Adeleke, Carleton (Canada)

CB Robert Woodson, Calgary

S Nate Hamlin, Carleton (Canada)

S Trey Robinson, Furman

S Joel Wilkinson, Australian University

LS Josh Appel, Indiana St.

PK Travis Coons, Washington

P Felix Menard-Briere, Montreal

For future reference: Adam Bisnowaty worked at RT, Chad Wheeler at LT today.

Both say they can + are willing to play either side. #Giants — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 12, 2017

GIANTS SIGN THREE OF THEIR DRAFT PICKS…

The New York Giants have announced they have signed the following three of their 2017 NFL Draft class:

DT Dalvin Tomlinson – 2nd round

QB Davis Webb – 3rd round

DE Avery Moss – 5th round

The remaining draft picks unsigned are safety Evan Engram (1st round), running back Wayne Gallman (4th round), and offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty (6th round).

TREVIN WADE RECEIVES TRYOUT WITH CHICAGO BEARS…

New York Giants unrestricted free agent cornerback Trevin Wade is trying out with the Chicago Bears during the their mini-camp this week. Wade played in every game in 2016 with two regular-season starts. He received about 33 percent of defensive snaps and finished the year with 26 tackles and three pass defenses. Wade was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He has spent time with the Browns (2012-13), Saints (2013-14), and Lions (2014). The Giants signed Wade to a reserve/future contract in January 2015.

BEN MCADOO AND THE COORDINATORS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ARTICLES…