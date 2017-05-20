Giants OTA Practices Begin on Monday; Adam Bisnowaty Signs

NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICES BEGIN ON MONDAY…

The four-week “phase three” portion of the New York Giants offseason program begins on Monday with the team’s first organized team activity, or OTA, practice. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of OTA practices. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

The team’s OTAs will be held on May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, and June 8-9. A mandatory mini-camp will be held on June 13-15.

Monday’s OTA practice will not be open to the media. The first practice open to the media will be Thursday, May 25th.

The Giants’ nine-week offseason program began on April 18. The first two weeks consisted of activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only. The next three weeks of the program consisted of on-field workouts that included individual player instruction and drills.

Interesting to hear @KimJonesSports say #Giants LT Ereck Flowers didn’t even go home this offseason. Stuck around to keep working. Good sign — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 19, 2017

GIANTS SIGN ADAM BISNOWATY…

NJ.com is reporting that the New York Giants have signed their 6th-round 2017 NFL draft selection, offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty. The Giants signed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (2nd round), quarterback Davis Webb (3rd round), and defensive end Avery Moss (5th round) earlier this month.

The only remaining draft picks unsigned are tight end Evan Engram (1st round) and running back Wayne Gallman (4th round).

GIANTS.COM PLAYER INTERVIEWS…

Video clips of exclusive Giants.com interviews with the following players are available at Giants.com:

QB Davis Webb (Video)

RB Wayne Gallman (Video)

OL Adam Bisnowaty (Video)

DE Avery Moss (Video)

DT Dalvin Tomlinson (Video)

S Darian Thompson (Video)

