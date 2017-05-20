Giants OTA Practices Begin on Monday; Adam Bisnowaty Signs

NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICES BEGIN ON MONDAY…
The four-week “phase three” portion of the New York Giants offseason program begins on Monday with the team’s first organized team activity, or OTA, practice. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of OTA practices. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.
The team’s OTAs will be held on May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, and June 8-9. A mandatory mini-camp will be held on June 13-15.
Monday’s OTA practice will not be open to the media. The first practice open to the media will be Thursday, May 25th.
The Giants’ nine-week offseason program began on April 18. The first two weeks consisted of activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only. The next three weeks of the program consisted of on-field workouts that included individual player instruction and drills.
Interesting to hear @KimJonesSports say #Giants LT Ereck Flowers didn’t even go home this offseason. Stuck around to keep working. Good sign
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 19, 2017
GIANTS SIGN ADAM BISNOWATY…
NJ.com is reporting that the New York Giants have signed their 6th-round 2017 NFL draft selection, offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty. The Giants signed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (2nd round), quarterback Davis Webb (3rd round), and defensive end Avery Moss (5th round) earlier this month.
The only remaining draft picks unsigned are tight end Evan Engram (1st round) and running back Wayne Gallman (4th round).
GIANTS.COM PLAYER INTERVIEWS…
Video clips of exclusive Giants.com interviews with the following players are available at Giants.com:
- QB Davis Webb (Video)
- RB Wayne Gallman (Video)
- OL Adam Bisnowaty (Video)
- DE Avery Moss (Video)
- DT Dalvin Tomlinson (Video)
- S Darian Thompson (Video)
ARTICLES…
- Evan Engram the Giants’ missing piece by Bucky Brooks of NFL.com
- Will the Giants’ offense be as conservative this season? by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
- Davis Webb aims to answer Giant question: Who’ll succeed Eli? by Judy Battista of NFL.com
- Eli Manning won’t be fully appreciated by Giants fans until the Davis Webb era by Gary Myers of The Daily News
- How Giants rookie QB Davis Webb plans to learn from Eli Manning by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
- Geno Smith has all the incentive in the world to make most of second chance with Giants by Pat Leonard of The Daily News
- With LeGarrette Blount heading to Eagles, here is what’s next for Giants by Pat Leonard of The Daily News
- Giants all-in on Paul Perkins after their lowball offer to LeGarrette Blount by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- Finally healthy, Giants’ RB Orleans Darkwa says ‘the best is yet to come’ by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
- Tight ends will be key to increased versatility of Giants’ offense by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
- Giants defense will benefit from Evan Engram too by Dan Salomone of Giants.com
- Are the Giants planning to use 1st-round pick Evan Engram the wrong way? by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
- Versatile Adam Bisnowaty ready to make impact on O-Line by Dan Salomone of Giants.com
- Giants’ only defense position battles show training wheels are off by Paul Schwartz of The New York Post
- J.T. Thomas is still a Giant, believes he has ‘recipe for success’ by James Kratch for NJ.com
- After “red shirt” year, Darian Thompson ready to make impact by Dan Salomone of Giants.com
- Special Teams are rookies’ window to roster spot by John Schmeelk of Giants.com
- “Really strong leg” drew Giants to Kicker Aldrick Rosas by John Schmeelk of Giants.com
- Last year’s rookies set big goals for Year 2 by John Schmeelk of Giants.com
- Donte Deayon, Travis Rudolph among Giants roster underdogs to watch as OTAs begin by James Kratch for NJ.com
- Eli Manning receives Ann and Wellington Mara Award by Dan Salomone of Giants.com
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.