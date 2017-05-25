New York Giants Sign Devin Taylor and Duke Ihenacho

GIANTS SIGN DEVIN TAYLOR AND DUKE IHENACHO…

Multiple media sources are reporting that the New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agents defensive end Devin Taylor (Detroit Lions) and safety Duke Ihenacho (Washington Redskins).

Taylor was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. In four seasons with the Lions, Taylor has played in 61 regular-season games with 18 starts, 16 of which came in 2016 when Taylor accrued 28 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one pass defense, and one forced fumble. The 27-year old Taylor is a big end (6’7”, 275lbs) with good overall athleticism. However, he never lived up to expectations in Detroit.

The 27-year old Ihenacho was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Denver Broncos after the 2012 NFL Draft. The Redskins claimed him off of waivers from the Broncos in August 2014. Ihenacho spent most of 2014 (broken foot) and 2015 (dislocated/fractured wrist) on Injured Reserve. Ihenacho started 10 of 15 regular-season games in 2016, being credited with 66 tackles and two pass defenses. In his five NFL seasons, Ihenacho has not intercepted a pass. Ihenacho has a nice combination of size (6’1”, 208lbs) and athleticism, but his development has been sabotaged by injuries. He flashes against both the run and pass but also has proven to be inconsistent in both areas.

GERALD HODGES UPDATE…

The NFL Network is reporting that unrestricted free agent linebacker Gerald Hodges (San Francisco 49ers) visited the New York Giants on Wednesday. It was reported earlier that Hodges was visiting the Giants on Tuesday.

Hodges was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2013 Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in October 2015. In four NFL seasons, Hodges has played in 54 regular-season games with 26 starts. Hodges started 12 games in 2016 and finished the year with 83 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. The 26-year old, 6’2”, 236lb defender is good run defender who does an adequate job in pass coverage.

NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICES…

The New York Giants held their first two Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices on Monday and Tuesday. Those practices were not open to the media or public. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of OTA practices. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

The team’s remaining OTAs will be held on May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, and June 8-9. A mandatory mini-camp will be held on June 13-15. Thursday’s OTA practice will be open to the media.

Giants.com has provided the following notes and video highlights from the OTA practices:

OTA #1:

OTA #2:

ARTICLES…