New York Giants Sign Wayne Gallman; OTAs Continue

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN WAYNE GALLMAN…
The New York Giants have signed running back Wayne Gallman – their 4th-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft – to a 4-year contract. The New York Post is reporting that the contract is a 4-year, $2.8 million deal that includes a $419,641 signing bonus. The only unsigned draft pick is tight end Evan Engram, the team’s 1st-round selection.
ISHAQ WILLIAMS PLACED ON INJURED RESERVE…
Linebacker Ishaq Williams, who was waived/injured by the New York Giants on May 25 with a knee injury, has been placed on Injured Reserve by the team. Williams was signed to the Practice Squad in September 2016 and the 53-man roster in December 2016. He did not play in any games. The Giants originally signed Williams after he impressed as a tryout player during the May 2016 mini-camp. Williams had been out of football since 2013 after being implicated in an academic dishonesty scandal at Notre Dame.
NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICES…
The New York Giants held two more Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices on Tuesday and Wednesday. Those practices were not open to the media or public. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of OTA practices. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.
The team’s remaining OTAs will be held on June 2, June 5-6, and June 8-9. A mandatory mini-camp will be held on June 13-15. Friday’s OTA practice will be open to the media.
Giants.com has provided the following notes and video highlights from the last three OTA practices:
OTA #3:
OTA #4:
OTA #5:
GIANTS INSIDER WITH CB JANORIS JENKINS…
The video of a Giants Insider Q&A with cornerback Janoris Jenkins is available at Giants.com.
ARTICLES…
