JUNE 2, 2017 NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICE REPORT…

The Giants held their sixth voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Friday. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

The four remaining OTA practices will be held on June 5-6, and June 8-9. A mandatory mini-camp will be held on June 13-15.

INJURY REPORT AND ABSENTEES…

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall (soreness), tight end Rhett Ellison (calf), cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring), and linebacker J.T. Thomas (recovering from torn ACL) did not practice.

“We have a couple guys who are sore, so we held them out today for precautionary reasons,” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo.

“Just a sore calf,” said Ellison. “Right now we are just being smart with it. We have been running on it and we are just being real smart this time of the year.”

Wide receiver Kevin Norwood left practice early with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., left guard Justin Pugh, defensive end Olivier Vernon, defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa, linebacker Jonathan Casillas, cornerback Janoris Jenkins, and safety Nat Berhe were no-shows for the voluntary OTA.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

QB Eli Manning threw early touchdown passes to wideouts Dwayne Harris and Sterling Shepard .

threw early touchdown passes to wideouts and . Geno Smith received second-team snaps at quarterback. Smith hit TE Evan Engram for a red-zone touchdown on a rollout pass.

received second-team snaps at quarterback. Smith hit TE for a red-zone touchdown on a rollout pass. TE Matt LaCosse saw a lot of action with the first-team offense and was active catching the football. He came up with two impressive touchdown grabs on passes from QB Davis Webb .

saw a lot of action with the first-team offense and was active catching the football. He came up with two impressive touchdown grabs on passes from QB . QB Davis Webb made a nice sideline throw to WR Travis Rudolph , who kept both feet in-bounds.

made a nice sideline throw to WR , who kept both feet in-bounds. QB Josh Johnson hit WR Roger Lewis for a touchdown on a fade pass.

hit WR for a touchdown on a fade pass. CB Donte Deayon saw first-team reps at slot corner again after Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie .

saw first-team reps at slot corner again after . With Janoris Jenkins absent and Eli Apple sidelined, the starting outside corners were Michael Hunter and Valentino Blake .

absent and sidelined, the starting outside corners were and . With Justin Pugh absent, Adam Gettis started at left guard.

absent, started at left guard. Safety Landon Collins made a leaping interception.

NEW YORK GIANTS ROSTER MOVES…

The New York Giants have waived cornerback SaQwan Edwards and waived/injured wide receiver Jalen Williams with an undisclosed injury. Williams was then placed on Injured Reserve.

Edwards was signed by the Giants after he impressed as a tryout player during the May 2017 rookie mini-camp. Edwards was originally signed by the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2015 NFL Draft and spent most of the 2015 season on the team’s Practice Squad and all of 2016 on Injured Reserve with an undisclosed injury. Williams was an undrafted rookie free agent signed by the Giants after the 2017 NFL Draft.

To fill these vacant roster spots, the Giants signed undrafted rookie free agent wide receiver Jerome Lane (University of Akron) and re-signed undrafted rookie free agent cornerback Nigel Tribune.

The 6’3”, 220-pound Lane is a big, physical receiver who lacks ideal speed and quickness. Lane will make the tough catch over the middle but may struggle to separate from NFL defensive backs.

Tribune was originally signed after the draft by the Giants but waived two days later when Edwards was signed. Tribune is an experienced corner who started games every year at Iowa State. He was suspended for a drunk driving arrest his senior year.

HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

