JUNE 9, 2017 NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICE REPORT…
The Giants held their tenth and final voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Friday. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. A mandatory mini-camp will be held on June 13-15.
INJURY REPORT AND ABSENTEES…
Wide receiver Kevin Norwood (unknown), tight end Rhett Ellison (calf), cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring), cornerback Donte Deayon (unknown), linebacker J.T. Thomas (recovering from torn ACL), and safety Mykkele Thompson (unknown) did not practice.
Wide receiver Kevin Snead appeared to injure his left hamstring during practice.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., left guard Justin Pugh, right tackle Bobby Hart, defensive end Olivier Vernon, and defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa were no-shows for the voluntary OTA.
PRACTICE NOTES…
Some snippets from various media sources:
- With Justin Pugh and Bobby Hart absent, the first-team offensive line consisted of left tackle Ereck Flowers, left guard Adam Gettis, center Weston Richburg, right guard John Jerry, and right tackle Adam Bisnowaty.
- Defensive tackle Jarron Jones was working with the offensive linemen.
- Quarterback Geno Smith hit tight end Evan Engram in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.
- Safety Ryan Murphy came up with the first interception of practice off of a deflected pass.
- Quarterback Davis Webb hit wide receiver Kevin Snead deep down the left sideline, but Snead appeared to injure his left hamstring on the play.
- With Eli Apple out, Michael Hunter continued to see first-team reps at cornerback.
Biggest positive for me today at #Giants final OTA practice so far is how well Darian Thompson is moving.
Looks healthy, smooth, fast.
— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) June 9, 2017
Giants.com has provided the following notes from the last OTA:
OTA #10:
HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…
The transcript of Ben McAdoo’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
- RB Paul Perkins (Video)
- RB Shane Vereen (Video)
- TE Evan Engram (Video)
- TE Rhett Ellison (Giants.com Insider Video)
- LB Jonathan Casillas (Video)
ARTICLES…
- 3 standout players from 3 weeks of OTAs by Dan Salomone of Giants.com
- Giants hold all the cards in contract talks with Odell Beckham Jr. by Bill Barnwell of ESPN.com
- TE coach Kevin Gilbride was the Giants’ biggest winner of the offseason by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
- Justin Pugh: ‘Scary’ Giants ready to lean on Eli Manning for Super Bowl quest by James Kratch for NJ.com
- What B.J. Goodson can add to Giants’ defense as starting middle linebacker by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- Landon Collins’ Super Bowl inspiration is right before his eyes by Paul Schwartz of The New York Post
- Idol chatter: Giants rookies reveal their football role models by Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record
