JUNE 13, 2017 NEW YORK GIANTS MINI-CAMP REPORT…

The first day of the New York Giants mandatory 3-day mini-camp was held on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The mini-camp will continue with practices on Wednesday and Thursday.

INJURY REPORT AND ABSENTEES…

Wide receiver wide receiver Kevin Snead (hamstring?), tight end Rhett Ellison (calf), left guard Justin Pugh (unknown), linebacker J.T. Thomas (recovering from torn ACL), cornerback Eli Apple (illness), and safety Darian Thompson (illness) did not practice.

“Justin is out right now. He’s limited,” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo.

Defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa missed all of the team’s voluntary Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices and continues to be absent for the mandatory mini-camp. McAdoo said Odighizuwa has been excused for “personal reasons.”



PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The second-team quarterback was Josh Johnson .

. Safety Eric Pinkins received some reps at cornerback and had an interception off of a quarterback Davis Webb that was tipped by safety Jadar Johnson .

received some reps at cornerback and had an interception off of a quarterback that was tipped by safety . With safety Darian Thompson out, Andrew Adams and Nat Berhe split time with first unit at safety with Landon Collins.

and split time with first unit at safety with Landon Collins. With cornerback Eli Apple out, Michael Hunter started at cornerback.

started at cornerback. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard made several nice catches, including two for red zone touchdowns.

made several nice catches, including two for red zone touchdowns. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins broke up deep passes to wide receivers Odell Beckham, Jr. and Tavarres King .

broke up deep passes to wide receivers and . Minicamp practice notes and observations (6/13) by John Schmeelk of Giants.com

HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

ARTICLES…