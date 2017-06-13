JUNE 13, 2017 NEW YORK GIANTS MINI-CAMP REPORT…
The first day of the New York Giants mandatory 3-day mini-camp was held on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The mini-camp will continue with practices on Wednesday and Thursday.
INJURY REPORT AND ABSENTEES…
Wide receiver wide receiver Kevin Snead (hamstring?), tight end Rhett Ellison (calf), left guard Justin Pugh (unknown), linebacker J.T. Thomas (recovering from torn ACL), cornerback Eli Apple (illness), and safety Darian Thompson (illness) did not practice.
“Justin is out right now. He’s limited,” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo.
Defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa missed all of the team’s voluntary Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices and continues to be absent for the mandatory mini-camp. McAdoo said Odighizuwa has been excused for “personal reasons.”
PRACTICE NOTES…
Some snippets from various media sources:
- The second-team quarterback was Josh Johnson.
- Safety Eric Pinkins received some reps at cornerback and had an interception off of a quarterback Davis Webb that was tipped by safety Jadar Johnson.
- With safety Darian Thompson out, Andrew Adams and Nat Berhe split time with first unit at safety with Landon Collins.
- With cornerback Eli Apple out, Michael Hunter started at cornerback.
- Wide receiver Sterling Shepard made several nice catches, including two for red zone touchdowns.
- Cornerback Janoris Jenkins broke up deep passes to wide receivers Odell Beckham, Jr. and Tavarres King.
- Minicamp practice notes and observations (6/13) by John Schmeelk of Giants.com
HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…
The transcript of Ben McAdoo’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
ARTICLES…
- Everyone on Giants is focused on the only goal that matters by Steve Serby of The New York Post
- 10 Giants to watch in minicamp, including WR Odell Beckham and LT Ereck Flowers by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
- Odell Beckham Jr. is just one issue the Giants face at camp by Paul Schwartz of The New York Post
- 10 things we learned about Giants from offseason OTA program by Pat Leonard of The Daily News
- Davis Webb impresses in Giants’ final OTA practice | 10 observations by James Kratch for NJ.com
- 1 underrated Giants player at every postion to watch this season by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
- Giants minicamp 90-man roster power rankings: Who’s a lock, who’s in trouble? by James Kratch for NJ.com
- As Eli Manning’s backup, rookie Davis Webb should expect … by David Carr of NFL.com
- Why the Giants are confident Paul Perkins can be the No. 1 running back by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
- How a behind-schedule rookie evolved into Giants’ top RB by Paul Schwartz of The New York Post
- Shane Vereen, Giants trying to avoid similar mistake this year by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- Here’s why you’re dead wrong (and sometimes right) about Giants WR Odell Beckham by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
- Guru behind Odell Beckham’s offseason gives the lowdown by Paul Schwartz of The New York Post
- 4 reasons Odell Beckham may have returned to Giants facility ahead of minicamp by Pat Leonard of The Daily News
- How first-round pick Evan Engram impressed at the Giants’ OTAs by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- Giants rookie TE Evan Engram eager to show he can block by Tom Rock of Newsday
- Evan Engram’s glaring weakness doesn’t scare Giants by Paul Schwartz of The New York Post
- Landon Collins still has plenty of room to grow, Giants safeties coach says by Tom Rock of Newsday
- 1 simple step the Giants are taking to prevent concussions by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
