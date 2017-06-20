Tuesday Reading – New York Giants Articles

Jun 202017
ARTICLES ON THE NEW YORK GIANTS SPRING…
- Many Giants stood out this spring … here are 18 of them by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- 10 things learned about the Giants during the offseason program by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
- Davis Webb to receivers galore: 5 Giants minicamp revelations by Paul Schwartz of The New York Post
- How did Giants’ young players perform in offseason program? Rating Sterling Shepherd, Evan Engram and others by James Kratch for NJ.com
- Rating Giants’ undrafted rookies: Which underdog has best shot to make the club? by James Kratch for NJ.com
- Giants post-minicamp 53-man roster projection: Several draft picks on way out? by James Kratch for NJ.com
- Dan Duggan’s Giants’ 53-man roster projection post-minicamp: Which vets get cut? by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
ARTICLES ON THE NEW YORK GIANTS OFFENSE…
- QB Davis Webb going to extremes to learn Giants offense by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- Giants’ Wayne Gallman getting grip on playbook through repetition by Tom Rock of Newsday
- Odell Beckham Jr.: Never felt more ready for season by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- It’s on you, Jerry: Pressure on Giants GM to make Beckham situation right by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- Giants’ Flowers embraces the challenge, but knows judgment day is coming by Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record
- Giants happy with new-look Ereck Flowers — for now by Paul Schwartz of The New York Post
- Giants need Ereck Flowers to finally bloom at left tackle by Bob Glauber of Newsday
ARTICLES ON THE NEW YORK GIANTS DEFENSE…
- JPP’s journey: From firework fiasco to well-paid Giants leader by Steve Serby of The New York Post
- What will Giants get with defensive end Devin Taylor? by James Kratch for NJ.com
- Giants vet ignores mixed messages: I am winning this job by Paul Schwartz of The New York Post
- Fatherhood is the greatest inspiration for Giants’ Jonathan Casillas by Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record
- Move to cornerback is Giants’ Mykkele Thompson’s last shot to make it by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
- Giants safety Andrew Adams has ‘confidence’ entering second year by Tom Rock of Newsday
ARTICLE ON FORMER GIANTS COACH DENNY MARCIN…
- Longtime NFL assistant coach with Giants, Jets facing fight of his life by Tara Sullivan of The Bergen Record
