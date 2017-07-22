Some New York Giants Pre-Training Camp Reading and Interviews

Jul 222017
GIANTS.COM COACH AND PLAYER INTERVIEWS…
Video clips of exclusive Giants.com interviews with the following coaches and players are available at Giants.com:
- Offensive Coordinator Mike Sullivan (Video)
- QB Davis Webb (Video)
- RB Shane Vereen (Video)
- DE Avery Moss (Video)
GENERAL NEW YORK GIANTS ARTICLES…
- Backup QB competition among things to watch at 2017 New York Giants training camp by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- Giants’ roster projection includes fullback, surprise at tight end by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- Giants might count on rookies Evan Engram, Dalvin Tomlinson to start by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- Will Justin Pugh cash in? Where Giants’ 2018 free agents stand entering contract years by James Kratch for NJ.com
- More Giants want to skip OTAs by Thomas Lipe of The New York Post
- NEW AGE NFL: As Giants’ Ben McAdoo turns 40, a look at how league’s coaching ranks are getting younger by Pat Leonard of The Daily News
- Famously frumpy Giants coach cleans up pretty good by Kirsten Fleming of The New York Post
ARTICLES ON THE NEW YORK GIANTS OFFENSE…
- Rookies Davis Webb, Evan Engram are spending summer break on the practice field by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- Numbers don’t lie: Why Giants QB Eli Manning is a lock for Hall of Fame by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
- Shane Vereen’s return comes with added leadership role by Dan Salomone of Giants.com
- Giants receivers must prove they can dominate before earning NFL’s top billing by Pat Leonard of The Daily News
- Brandon Marshall is using FaceTime to study with Eli Manning by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- Teammates again, Snacks knows Marshall will boost offense by Dan Salomone of Giants.com
- Giants coaches and legends buzzing about rookie tight end by Dan Salomone of Giants.com
- Giants legend raves about ‘unbelievable’ spiritual successor by George Willis of The New York Post
- Shaun O’Hara predicts big things from Engram by Dan Salomone of Giants.com
- Rookie TE Evan Engram eager to win over Giants fans by Art Kramer of Newsday
- Aquinas grad Jarron Jones learning new position with New York Giants by Andy Lipari of the Democrat & Chronicle
ARTICLES ON THE NEW YORK GIANTS DEFENSE…
- 5 underdogs on defense to keep an eye out at Giants training camp by Pat Leonard of The Daily News
- JPP doesn’t mind Dak Prescott guarantee, says Giants have eyes on the Super Bowl by Pat Leonard of The Daily News
- Casillas offers advice for Giants’ young stars on D by Dan Salomone of Giants.com
- Giants safety Landon Collins fires back at Dak Prescott and Cowboys: ‘They’re not going to win’ by Peter Botte of The Daily News
