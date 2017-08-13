BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN…

AUGUST 13, 2017 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their twelfth summer training camp practice on Sunday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

INJURY REPORT…

Running back Shaun Draughn (ankle) and linebacker J.T. Thomas (knee) remain on the Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List. “(Draughn is) getting close,” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo. “(Thomas is) getting close.”

Wide receiver Tavarres King (ankle), wide receiver Kevin Snead (lower body), tight end Colin Thompson (appendectomy on Saturday), safety Duke Ihenacho (hamstring), and safety Ryan Murphy (lower body) did not practice.

Defensive tackle Robert Thomas (soreness) and linebacker Mark Herzlich (stinger) returned to practice. Thomas was limited. Linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion protocol) participated in non-contact drills.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (ankle) fully practiced. “They cut me loose today, so I am back to doing what I do,” Shepard said. “I have been doing stuff leading up to this, so I felt like I was ready for a full practice.”

Wide receiver Kevin Norwood (hip) was carted off of the field during practice.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Geno Smith was the #2 quarterback at practice on Sunday.

was the #2 quarterback at practice on Sunday. TE Matt LaCosse made a leaping sideline reception on a pass from QB Josh Johnson .

made a leaping sideline reception on a pass from QB . WR Brandon Marshall made a very nice reception in the left corner of the end zone despite tight coverage from CB Michael Hunter . But Marshall was ruled out-of-bounds.

made a very nice reception in the left corner of the end zone despite tight coverage from CB . But Marshall was ruled out-of-bounds. WR Odell Beckham, Jr. dropped a slant pass. He then made a superb 1-handed touchdown catch on a pass from QB Eli Manning , but Manning would have been sacked on the play by DE Olivier Vernon who got past LT Ereck Flowers .

dropped a slant pass. He then made a superb 1-handed touchdown catch on a pass from QB , but Manning would have been sacked on the play by DE who got past LT . CB Donte Deayon picked off QB Eli Manning’s pass intended for WR Sterling Shepard during the 2-minute drill.

picked off QB pass intended for WR during the 2-minute drill. QB Geno Smith threw a long seam pass to WR Dwayne Harris between CB Valentino Blake and S Andrew Adams . The 2-minute drive ended inside the 10-yard line with Adams knocking the ball incomplete on diving reception attempt by TE Matt LaCosse .

threw a long seam pass to WR between CB and S . The 2-minute drive ended inside the 10-yard line with Adams knocking the ball incomplete on diving reception attempt by TE . Against a busted coverage, QB Josh Johnson hit TE Matt LaCosse on a slant for a long touchdown.

hit TE on a slant for a long touchdown. PK Mike Nugent was only 2-for-4 on short-field goal attempts.

HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The thirteenth and final training camp practice will be held on Monday, starting at 10:55AM. The training camp schedule is available at Giants.com.