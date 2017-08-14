BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN…

AUGUST 14, 2017 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their thirteenth summer training camp practice on Monday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

ROSTER MOVES…

The New York Giants have waived/injured wide receiver Kevin Norwood (injured hip during practice on Sunday) and tight end Colin Thompson (appendectomy on Saturday). To fill those vacant roster spots, the Giants signed wide receiver Andrew Turzilli and rookie free agent linebacker Chris Casher (Faulkner University).

Turzilli was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Tennessee Titans after the 2015 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Titans (2015), San Francisco 49ers (2015), and Detroit Lions (2016-2017), but he only played in three NFL games. The Lions waived him in May. Turzilli is a tall (6’4”, 195 pounds) wideout with a good catch radius and sneaky deep speed.

Casher was signed by the Oakland Raiders as a rookie free agent after the 2017 NFL Draft. The Raiders waived him in early August. A highly-regarded prospect coming out of high school, Casher has good size (6’4”, 260 pounds). Casher suffered a number of serious knee issues and was involved in off-the-field incidents at Florida State before transferring to Faulkner University.

Norwood was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. Norwood has spent time with the Seahawks (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014-2015), and San Diego Chargers (2016). The Chargers terminated his Practice Squad contract in November and he was then signed by the Giants to their Practice Squad. Norwood has played in 10 regular-season games with two starts. He has nine career receptions for 102 yards.

Thompson was signed by the Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2017 NFL Draft.

INJURY REPORT…

Running back Shaun Draughn (ankle) and linebacker J.T. Thomas (knee) remain on the Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List.

Wide receiver Tavarres King (ankle), wide receiver Kevin Snead (lower body), linebacker Mark Herzlich (stinger), safety Duke Ihenacho (hamstring), and safety Ryan Murphy (lower body) did not practice.

Linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion protocol) and linebacker Devon Kennard (unknown) were limited.

Defensive tackle Corbin Bryant was carted off of the field after suffering a right elbow injury. He appeared to be in a lot of pain.

SY’56 PRACTICE REPORT…

Overcast/Cloudy day, very comfortable temperature. Second-to-last day of training camp and it was the sloppiest practice I saw from an execution standpoint. A lot of mental mistakes.

Aldrick Rosas got the “live” field goal attempts today, he was perfect until the final attempt where he went wide right. I think it was from roughly 50 yards.

Offense Notes:

Got a few looks at the newest O-Lineman, Corin Brooks . He is playing guard and appears to have a solid, developed body. He was beat off the ball by DE Romeo Okwara . He struggled to move laterally with any sort of power presence and was easily pushed back. Training camp body-only I think.

. He is playing guard and appears to have a solid, developed body. He was beat off the ball by DE . He struggled to move laterally with any sort of power presence and was easily pushed back. Training camp body-only I think. This was the worst OL day of camp in my opinion. LT Ereck Flowers was getting beat on what seemed to be literally every play by DE Olivier Vernon . Inside, outside, bull rush, double moves…it didn’t matter. He just didn’t look competitive out there. There was one play where Vernon faked inside, jump-cut outside, and reached Manning without even being touched. He and Bobby Hart were both responsible for false starts within a few plays of each other. Not good.

was getting beat on what seemed to be literally every play by DE . Inside, outside, bull rush, double moves…it didn’t matter. He just didn’t look competitive out there. There was one play where Vernon faked inside, jump-cut outside, and reached Manning without even being touched. He and were both responsible for false starts within a few plays of each other. Not good. OG D.J. Fluker ended up on the ground one play, clutching his ankle but he limped off and was back out there a little awhile later. He and RT Adam Bisnowaty were beat badly on a stunt by DT Jay Bromley and DE Kerry Wynn . Fluker seems to really struggle with reads and quick decisions while pass blocking. He can be fooled and he doesn’t have the necessary make up speed.

ended up on the ground one play, clutching his ankle but he limped off and was back out there a little awhile later. He and RT were beat badly on a stunt by DT and DE . Fluker seems to really struggle with reads and quick decisions while pass blocking. He can be fooled and he doesn’t have the necessary make up speed. OC Brett Jones really struggled. He lost a lot of battles when he was asked to move laterally. The backup C job is his as of now, but I don’t think it is locked up. Adam Gettis is right behind him and brings a bit more versatility.

really struggled. He lost a lot of battles when he was asked to move laterally. The backup C job is his as of now, but I don’t think it is locked up. is right behind him and brings a bit more versatility. RB Paul Perkins was getting stuffed trying to run inside all day. He also had a bad drop from Manning in the red zone with nobody around him.

was getting stuffed trying to run inside all day. He also had a bad drop from Manning in the red zone with nobody around him. The backup WRs had a hard time separating from man coverage today. A lot of these backups are physical, solid pass catchers but they don’t have the speed or quick twitch to run themselves open. WR Roger Lewis has the ability, but he is still very rusty when it comes to the nuances of route running. Odell Beckham is constantly in his ear about how to get off the line and away from the CB in small areas.

has the ability, but he is still very rusty when it comes to the nuances of route running. is constantly in his ear about how to get off the line and away from the CB in small areas. The TE battle is becoming more clear to me. Will Tye will be the odd man out as well as training camp MVP candidate Matt LaCosse. Still have a ways to go though. Tye saw the perfect storm come his way this offseason, a free agent and a 1st round pick were brought in from the outside at his position. In addition, a 2016 draft pick in Jerell Adams was a one- to two-year project upon arrival and, well, time’s up. Adams looks very solid. LaCosse gets the #4 spot if they keep that many, but his main strength is the ability to catch the ball in traffic. Even with that in mind, he won’t be able to get on the field unless guys start getting hurt. Tye had his shot in 2016 to show what he could and he is competing hard here at camp, but I just don’t see how he can make it above the other guys.

Defense Notes:

DT Corbin Bryant appeared to be in a ton of pain and was down for awhile with an elbow injury.

appeared to be in a ton of pain and was down for awhile with an elbow injury. It may be tough for the offense to play at a high level day in, day out when their opponent can rightfully be considered one of the best in the league. That is where I am labeling NYG at this point.

The impact of DT Damon Harrison won’t be recognized by the casual fan that simply follows the ball when they watch. But make no mistake, like I said in mid-July, he is the most important player on this defense. DTs Jay Bromley and Dalvin Tomlinson will benefit greatly from playing next to him. Good to see DT Robert Thomas back out there, getting off the ball well and winning most of his one on one fights. He dominated OC Brett Jones on a couple of occasions.

won’t be recognized by the casual fan that simply follows the ball when they watch. But make no mistake, like I said in mid-July, he is the most important player on this defense. DTs and will benefit greatly from playing next to him. Good to see DT back out there, getting off the ball well and winning most of his one on one fights. He dominated OC on a couple of occasions. DE Jason Pierre-Paul looks like he can do what he wants, when he wants when TEs and FBs try to block him. His reach is so long and powerful, he made FB Shane Smith look like a little kid on one play. Keeping him at bay, then tossing him aside to make a run stop.

looks like he can do what he wants, when he wants when TEs and FBs try to block him. His reach is so long and powerful, he made FB look like a little kid on one play. Keeping him at bay, then tossing him aside to make a run stop. S Eric Pinkins , whom I have discussed a few times, has a shot at making this team as a special teamer. His safety skill set, however, is still on the uphill climb as he simply doesn’t react well or forecast routes.

, whom I have discussed a few times, has a shot at making this team as a special teamer. His safety skill set, however, is still on the uphill climb as he simply doesn’t react well or forecast routes. The backup defensive backs were struggling to be on the same page today. CB DaShaun Amos , S Nat Berhe , and S Andrew Adams in particular. If there is one spot I am most unsure about, it is the spot next to Landon Collins. With how close he plays to the line of scrimmage and how often he is playing down hill, that spot needs to be locked up and reliable.

, S , and S in particular. If there is one spot I am most unsure about, it is the spot next to Landon Collins. With how close he plays to the line of scrimmage and how often he is playing down hill, that spot needs to be locked up and reliable. Very curious to see how this LB group shakes out. Keenan Robinson and Mark Herzlich are locks to make this team, so I think just one out of Deontae Skinner, Calvin Munson, and Curtis Grant are going to make it. Munson probably offers more upside based on his instincts and aggression, but Skinner and Grant are much more physical. Grant had a very solid day.

Three Standouts:

FB Shane Smith: Not only did he make a couple of solid lane-clearing blocks, he caught a couple balls in team drills and even got a red zone carry. Having a fullback behind Manning that can make the occasional play, especially as a rusher, gives the defense something extra to account for. If they don’t keep the FB and opt for TEs filling that role, it pretty much takes away that rushing possibility. Smith is a very good athlete and it is starting to show as he gets more secure with his assignments.

Not only did he make a couple of solid lane-clearing blocks, he caught a couple balls in team drills and even got a red zone carry. Having a fullback behind Manning that can make the occasional play, especially as a rusher, gives the defense something extra to account for. If they don’t keep the FB and opt for TEs filling that role, it pretty much takes away that rushing possibility. Smith is a very good athlete and it is starting to show as he gets more secure with his assignments. DE Olivier Vernon: I guess it’s not very fair to discuss Flowers’ rough day without giving props to Vernon. OV looks so far developed and after a year of being here with these coaches and surroundings, I think we can plan on a big year from him. He makes himself so low and hard to grab with immense power and quickness. I think he is in line for a big year.

I guess it’s not very fair to discuss Flowers’ rough day without giving props to Vernon. OV looks so far developed and after a year of being here with these coaches and surroundings, I think we can plan on a big year from him. He makes himself so low and hard to grab with immense power and quickness. I think he is in line for a big year. WR Jerome Lane: It looks like these bottom-of-the-roster WRs have no shot at making this team unless an injury occurs. However, with the value this coaching staff has on Special Teams and knowing Lane has recent linebacker experience, he could be a surprise make. In addition, Lane has been catching everything in traffic. He is the biggest, strongest WR on the team outside of Brandon Marshall.

Last report coming your way tomorrow. Here is today’s video:

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

In 1-on-1 drills, WR Odell Beckham, Jr. made a one-handed catch for a touchdown over CB Janoris Jenkins . Beckham later made a diving, finger-tip grab of a pass from Manning over Jenkins.

made a one-handed catch for a touchdown over CB . Beckham later made a diving, finger-tip grab of a pass from Manning over Jenkins. Place kicker Aldrick Rosas went 3-for-4 on field goal attempts.

went 3-for-4 on field goal attempts. TE Evan Engram dropped a low pass over the middle from QB Eli Manning .

dropped a low pass over the middle from QB . The Giants have been lining up WR Odell Beckham in the backfield quite a bit this summer. On one play, CB Eli Apple did a nice job of staying with him after a double-move coming out of the backfield.

in the backfield quite a bit this summer. On one play, CB did a nice job of staying with him after a double-move coming out of the backfield. CB Valentino Blake broke up a QB Josh Johnson pass intended for TE Evan Engram .

broke up a QB pass intended for TE . RB Wayne Gallman dropped a check-down pass.

dropped a check-down pass. WR Keeon Johnson dropped a pass over the middle.

dropped a pass over the middle. Josh Johnson was the #2 quarterback during practice.

was the #2 quarterback during practice. Orleans Darkwa received a few first-team reps at running back.

received a few first-team reps at running back. CB Michael Hunter jumped a QB Josh Johnson slant pass to WR Keeon Johnson , but dropped the pick.

jumped a QB slant pass to WR , but dropped the pick. QB Eli Manning hit TE Evan Engram in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown against S Landon Collins .

hit TE in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown against S . Curtis Grant received some first-team reps at linebacker in place of Devon Kennard (who was limited).

received some first-team reps at linebacker in place of (who was limited). Tight end Jerell Adams dropped a short pass.

dropped a short pass. Running back Paul Perkins dropped a short pass over the middle.

dropped a short pass over the middle. QB Eli Manning found WR Brandon Marshall over the middle for a touchdown. Marshall later beat CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie for another score.

found WR over the middle for a touchdown. Marshall later beat CB for another score. In a 3-TE set, QB Eli Manning hit TE Will Tye over the middle for a touchdown during 7-on-7 drills.

hit TE over the middle for a touchdown during 7-on-7 drills. WR Dwayne Harris made a leaping TD catch on a pass from QB Josh Johnson against a busted coverage.

made a leaping TD catch on a pass from QB against a busted coverage. WR Keeon Johnson scored a touchdown on a pass from QB Geno Smith against a busted coverage. Smith then found TE Will Tye for a touchdown on a fade pass. He also hit WR Andrew Turzelli in the end zone.

scored a touchdown on a pass from QB against a busted coverage. Smith then found TE for a touchdown on a fade pass. He also hit WR in the end zone. Offensive tackles Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart were flagged with false starts.

and were flagged with false starts. In 11-on-11 drills, WR Brandon Marshall beat S Darian Thompson , but he couldn’t come down with a high QB Eli Manning pass.

beat S , but he couldn’t come down with a high QB pass. FB Shane Smith scored on a goal-line rushing effort.

scored on a goal-line rushing effort. Calvin Munson received some first-team reps at linebacker.

So this just happened at #GiantsCamp 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/w3kFtK7gbK — New York Giants (@Giants) August 14, 2017

HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

ARTICLES…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The fourteenth and final training camp practice will be held on Tuesday, starting at 10:55AM. But this practice is CLOSED to the public. The players are off on Wednesday before returning to practice on Thursday.