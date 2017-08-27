August 27, 2017 Ben McAdoo Conference Call

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY UPDATE…

Six New York Giants left the game against the New York Jets with injuries: CB Eli Apple (ankle), DT Jay Bromley (sprained knee), OG Adam Gettis (foot), RB Shaun Draughn (concussion/neck), S Duke Ihenacho (sprained knee), and DE Evan Schwan (broken foot).

“Jay (Bromley) has a knee sprain,” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo. “Eli (Apple) still has an ankle. I don’t have really any updates on those injuries. Evan Schwan has a foot fracture. (Duke) Ihenacho also has a knee sprain. That’s all I have.”

Not playing in the game were WR Odell Beckham, Jr. (ankle), WR Brandon Marshall (shoulder), WR Dwayne Harris (upper body), WR Tavarres King (ankle), LB Keenan Robinson (concussion), LB Mark Herzlich (stinger), and CB Michael Hunter (concussion).

“We’ll see (if Beckham and Marshall practice this week),” said McAdoo. “We practice tomorrow, and we’ll get up in the morning and see how they respond to what’s going on medically, the treatment that they’re getting, and if they’re able to go, we’ll practice them.”

“Michael Hunter is still in the concussion protocol,” said McAdoo. “We do like Michael Hunter. He was out there playing at a high level for us and competing very well for us. We hope to get him back as soon as we can.”

SUNDAY BEN MCADOO CONFERENCE CALL…

New York Giants Head Coach Ben McAdoo addressed the media by conference call on Sunday to discuss the team’s 32-31 win over the New York Jets:

Opening Remarks: We’ll start with the defensive side and what we did well. The first group, they were out there flying around. We were disruptive up front; that led to 16 points directly, plus some points and opportunities on the offensive side of the ball. We need to work on ripping at the Duke, we need to clean up the penalties, shore up the tackling, continue to make communication a priority, and develop some depth behind the first group.

Offense, what we did well, I thought we made some gains, especially in the first quarter. Showing signs of being explosive in both the run and the pass. We ran through some arm tackles and made some safeties miss. What we need to work on, we left some points (off) the board. We tripped in pass protection that led to an interception, the release and the throw versus press, on the third down to Evan (Engram), and we need to be better at press overall. Too many penalties, and we need to complete the ball at a higher percentage.

Special teams, what we did well – kickoff coverage was physical, punt coverage improved. We had great situational work, whether it was kickoff after a safety or the hands team, and we’ve got one heck of a competition at the kicker’s spot. With what we need to work on, we need to get the punt return going. With that, we’ll open it up.

Q: How do you decide the kicker competition when neither guy is missing?

A: Well, we just keep on competing. We have a short week here to get ready to go, and we’ll just keep on competing.

Q: You said you wanted to get a look at some different offensive linemen with C Brett Jones and T Chad Wheeler, what did you see on the film?

A: I thought Jones and Wheeler and Fluker jumped in there and did a nice job, and they’re competing at a high level.

Q: Any potential changes?

A: We’re going to continue to evaluate.

Q: Any injury updates on CB Eli Apple or DT Jay Bromley?

A: Jay has a knee sprain. Eli still has an ankle. I don’t have really any updates on those injuries. Evan Schwan has a foot fracture. (Duke) Ihenacho also has a knee sprain. That’s all I have.

Q: Is this the best you’ve seen Jason Pierre-Paul play?

A: JPP was dialed in and playing at a high level last night. He was very disruptive – the safety was an impressive play. Clubbing the tackle and getting skinny and making the play on a stretch play. He was all over the field – very productive. He had an outstanding night.

Q: Is it too early to say that the running game is starting to click a little more?

A: Again, we played so many different players. Right now, we’re just out there evaluating and taking a look at some things schematically and see what we can do from that standpoint. So, we’re mixing some things. We’ll have to get into the regular season to really get a vibe on that.

Q: Where’s the backup quarterback competition at this point?

A: We’re still not in a position to say who the number two is. Thursday night we’re hoping it cleans itself up.

Q: Has anybody moved ahead or done anything to separate themselves from the pack?

A: No.

Q: You played QB Eli Manning less than last year in the third game, do you expect him to play Thursday?

A: We’ll handle the play time very similar to the way we handled it for last year’s fourth preseason game.

Q: Is QB Davis Webb in that conversation for the No. 2 job because of the lack of clarity?

A: Never say never.

Q: Going into last night’s game without your best two receivers, how do you feel about the depth at the position?

A: We were confident going into the game with the players that we have on the roster. We feel like we have some tight ends and some receivers, even with the caliber of the players we had out, that can get open. I think it showed up that we need to be better against press coverage with those players. We’ll address that in the room tomorrow, but I feel we had some guys step up and take advantage of their opportunities.

Q: You’re two games into this three games in 11-day period; so far how do you like the tempo of the team?

A: I think going into the Monday night game on the road, I feel that we were a little heavy-legged. You can even make an argument that last night, despite the production, that we were a little heavy-legged, but that’s what this time of the year is all about. We’re building some calluses, though. That’s what I like about this team – they’re willing to work and willing to build the calluses, and that’s going to go a long way for us when we do get our legs back.

Q: At what point do you start to give them more recovery time?

A: That’ll happen naturally after this ballgame. It’s all built in.

Q: How likely is it that WR Odell Beckham Jr. and WR Brandon Marshall get back on the practice field this week?

A: We’ll see. We practice tomorrow, and we’ll get up in the morning and see how they respond to what’s going on medically, the treatment that they’re getting, and if they’re able to go, we’ll practice them.

Q: What was the explanation the officials gave you for the replay late in the game when they reviewed the play after running another play?

A: Well, New York decided to stop the play. They felt there was enough time to get the play stopped. The communication didn’t happen fast enough from New York to the playing field, and they let the play go on. It should’ve been a sack-fumble and end of the ball game. We ended up having a player get carted off the field on it, which is inexcusable to have a play that doesn’t count, or never existed, and have a player get carted off the field. That’s the explanation I got.

Q: Did you get a good look at tight end Evan Engram’s blocking abilities when he was going up against guys on the Jets defensive line like defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson?

A: Yeah, Wilkerson’s a handful. They have a bunch of handfuls on that defense and Evan has some things he has to learn from, finish-wise. He has to finish better as a blocker; he’s certainly willing as a blocker. It’s preseason and he’s going to find out it’s going to turn up a notch on him here very quickly. But, he just needs to keep on developing. He’s a willing teamer, he’s a football player that is not a selfish football player. He’s a team guy and that shows up in special teams, that shows up in offense.

Q: Was getting called for a delay of game after Landon Collins’ interception return for a touchdown a teachable moment?

A: Well, we have a lot of concerns about the [new league celebration] rule. As soon as the official puts his hands out that says it’s a touchdown, we’ve got to make sure we get the ball put down and the PAT team on the field ready to go. There’s certain mechanical things that are happening. The snapper, the holder and the kicker need to be able to set up and get ready to go. I don’t feel that the defense took too long celebrating on either of their two touchdowns, but that clock happens fast and we need to be able to move fast. It just seems like when the offense is on the field, it doesn’t seem like it’ll be as big of a rush, but when the defense scores, it definitely is a challenging transition that we need to address.

Q: Are you concerned about your depth at cornerback and do you have any update on Michael Hunter Jr.?

A: Well, we like the guys that we have in the [cornerback] room. They’re competing at a high level. Michael Hunter is still in the concussion protocol. We do like Michael Hunter. He was out there playing at a high level for us and competing very well for us. We hope to get him back as soon as we can.

Q: How did linebacker J.T. Thomas look in his first game action since coming back from injury?

A: It was good to see J.T. out there. He was flying around. He actually got knocked off his feet one time on the boundary and bounced right back up. That was great to see. I think that’s a major hurdle when you’re coming back from an injury. But if you can go down and then pop right back up, that’s a big moment for J.T.

Q: Does Thomas have enough time to make this team?

A: Absolutely.

