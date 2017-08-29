Giants Cut Owamagbe Odighizuwa; Tuesday Injury Update

BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN…

Please help to support BigBlueInteractive.com (BBI)! Entering our 23rd year of covering the New York Giants, we rely on our annual contribution campaign to supplement our advertising in order to keep the site in operation. For details, please check out our Contribution page. Thank you!!!

GIANTS CUT OWAMAGBE ODIGHIZUWA…

The New York Giants have waived defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa, who was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.

“It is unfortunate that things have gone in this direction,” said General Manager Jerry Reese, “but we wish nothing but the best for Owa as we all move forward.”

Drafted in the 3rd round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Giants, Odighizuwa has not developed as hoped or expected. Hamstring and foot injuries caused him to miss 12 games of his rookie season. He missed two regular-season games in 2016 with a knee injury and the playoff game with a hamstring injury. In his 18 regular-season games, Odighizuwa has been credited with just six tackles and one pass defense.

INJURY UPDATE…

Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (ankle), wide receiver Tavarres King (ankle), defensive tackle Jay Bromley (sprained knee), linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion), linebacker Mark Herzlich (burner), cornerback Eli Apple (ankle), cornerback Michael Hunter (concussion), and Duke Ihenacho (sprained knee) did not practice.

“(Beckham) got some treatment, he’s in there taking care of himself, getting ready to go,” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo.

“(My ankles) feel good,” said Apple. “The one that’s hurt right now is my left one, and it’s coming along well. Just taking it day by day…it’s just a little sprain.”

HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…

The transcript of Ben McAdoo’s press conference on Tuesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ARTICLES…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Wednesday. The Giants play the Patriots in New England on Thursday night.