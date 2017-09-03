New York Giants Sign Nine Players to the Practice Squad

BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN…

Please help to support BigBlueInteractive.com (BBI)! Entering our 23rd year of covering the New York Giants, we rely on our annual contribution campaign to supplement our advertising in order to keep the site in operation. For details, please check out our Contribution page. Thank you!!!

NEW YORK SIGN NINE PLAYERS TO THE PRACTICE SQUAD…

The New York Giants have officially signed the following eight players to their Practice Squad:

WR Marquis Bundy

OT Adam Bisnowaty

OG/OC Jon Halapio

DE Jordan Williams

LB Curtis Grant

CB Donte Deayon

CB Tim Scott

S Ryan Murphy

In addition, multiple sources are reporting that the Giants will sign WR Travis Rudolph to the Practice Squad. All nine players were with the New York Giants this preseason.

Travis Rudolph will be back in town tonight. Will sign. https://t.co/ccmFPY1VDv — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) September 3, 2017

Each NFL team can have up to 10 players on its Practice Squad. The league now allows four players per Practice Squad to have up to two accrued seasons (an accrued season means a player who was on full-pay status for six or more regular-season games on a club’s active/inactive, reserve/injured, or reserve/physically-unable-to-perform lists). Aside those four players, players on an active roster for less than six games or were a part of a 46-man active game-day roster for fewer than nine games qualify for a spot. Practice Squad players only practice with the team; they cannot play in games unless signed to the 53-man roster. Practice Squad players are free to sign with other NFL teams, but they have to be signed to the 53-man active roster of the acquiring team. A Practice Squad player cannot be signed to another team’s Practice Squad unless he is first released.

CONDITIONAL 7TH ROUNDER FOR ROSS COCKRELL…

The Bergen Record is reporting that the conditional 2018 draft pick the New York Giants gave to the Pittsburgh Steelers for cornerback Ross Cockrell is a 7th rounder.

WILL TYE CLAIMED BY THE NEW YORK JETS…

Tight end Will Tye, who the New York Giants waived on Saturday, was claimed by the New York Jets on Sunday.